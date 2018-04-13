Park City Police Blotter: Parking issues logged toward the end of ski season

On Sunday, April 8 at 3:55 p.m., a dog, possibly a husky, was seen running in traffic in the 400 block of Swede Alley.

Rocks were reported to be in the road somewhere along Aerie Drive at 9:21 a.m. The rocks were the size of a penny, the police were told. The Park City Public Utilities Department was summoned to the location. The Police Department indicated the rocks created a traffic hazard.

A police officer at 2:26 a.m. found a vehicle with the hatchback open on Park Avenue. An officer secured the vehicle. The police said nothing looked out of place, but the circumstances were described as suspicious anyway.

On Saturday, April 7 at 10:52 p.m., an alarm sounded at a residence on Silver Cloud Drive. The police said the people at the residence did not have the code to turn off the alarm.

The Police Department at 7:11 p.m. received a complaint that a van, described as purple and an older model, had been parked somewhere on Woodside Avenue for longer than a month. The police were told the van was an eyesore. In an unrelated case, at 6:45 p.m. on Sunrise Circle, someone reported a vehicle had been parked for a week.

Someone at 12:50 a.m. told the police he planned to leave a vehicle on Sullivan Road, a small street that borders City Park, and return for it in the morning. The Police Department, though, told the person "there are no guarantees his vehicle will not be towed."

On Friday, April 6 at 10:39 p.m., two women, possibly intoxicated, were found at the China Bridge garage. A police officer apparently convinced them to take a ridesharing service.

The Police Department at 7:34 p.m. received a complaint about a case described as tailgating at or close to the intersection of Park Avenue and Kearns Boulevard. The person reported to be tailgating also verbally abused the other driver, the police were told.

Someone called the Police Department at 6:03 p.m. from Main Street, where a family was reported to be in a parking lot playing football. The police were told the person who filed the report was having difficulty maintaining a conversation with clients because of the noise.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported at 3:50 p.m. on Main Street. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Thursday, April 5 at 11:36 p.m., a police officer pulled over a driver at the intersection of Main Street and Heber Avenue on a count of failing to dim the high beams.

A suspected intoxication case was reported on the 500 block of Swede Alley at 5:45 p.m.

On Wednesday, April 4 at 3:08 p.m., a wallet was found in the road on Kearns Boulevard. The Police Department classified the case as a suspected theft, but public police logs did not provide details.

A soda machine was found broken open on Round Valley Drive at 12:19 p.m. The Police Department logged the case as suspected criminal mischief.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported at 11:02 a.m. in a parking lot on Prospector Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details.

Someone at 10:47 a.m. reported a vehicle had been vandalized with a key on Prospector Avenue. The Police Department classified the case as suspected criminal mischief.

The police at 8:50 a.m. received a complaint about someone putting paint on a vehicle in the overnight hours. The Police Department classified the case as suspected criminal mischief.

On Tuesday, April 3, a pickup truck at 1:33 p.m. was reported to be "rolling down the road" after it was left in neutral at or close to the intersection of Prospector Avenue and Poison Creek Lane. Someone hopped into the pickup truck and put it in park, the police said.

At 10:36 a.m., the police received a report that a vehicle left a paid-parking area without paying by following another vehicle out of a gate on Swede Alley. The Police Department logged the case as a suspected theft.

On Monday, April 2 at 11:10 a.m., a carbon monoxide detector sounded on Rising Star Lane.