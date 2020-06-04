Park City police blotter: Partiers not socially distancing





The Park City Police Department on Saturday received a report of a party in Park Meadows that left someone concerned about the number of people and whether they were socially distancing themselves.

The police received the report at 7:47 p.m. The gathering was on or close to Little Kate Road, apparently in the vicinity of the intersection with Red Pine Court, the police were told.

The person who contacted the police described there being a “large amount of people” who were not practicing social distancing. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The report was one in a series of complaints to the police since the spring about concerns regarding people who were described as not practicing social distancing, a key strategy as the community continues to attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, May 31 in the 10 a.m. hour, at least five vehicles were reported to have been left in the park-and-ride lot on Homestake Road or close to the lot.

The police at 9:35 a.m. received a report that campers were seen parked on Thaynes Canyon Drive, in the vicinity of the Park City Golf Club driving range. The campers were left at the location at night, the police were told.

The police at 12:56 a.m. received a complaint that a bathroom in an upstairs residence was flooding into another unit. The upstairs neighbors were not home, the police were told. The case was logged on Captain Molly Drive.

On Saturday, May 30 at 11:19 p.m., an unspecified electrical problem was reported in an Aspen Springs Drive house. Something might have been burning, but there were no visible flames, the police were told. The Park City Fire District was summoned.

Someone on Holiday Ranch Loop Road at 8:35 p.m. approached the police indicating a house would be under construction. The person wanted to park a vehicle on the street in front of the residence for at least one month, the police were told.

A water main break was reported outside a Norfolk Avenue house at 6:21 p.m. Water was entering the basement, the police were told.

The Police Department at 4:14 p.m. received a report of someone finding what was described as an “old camp” along a trail off Crescent Road. The person reported finding tents, suitcases, books and other unspecified items. Nobody was there at the time, the police were told.

The police at 2:39 p.m. received a report that a crew cut down someone’s tree along Norfolk Avenue. The person who contacted the police apparently was told power lines required the tree to be cut down, according to public police logs. The person told the police they were not given prior notice. The police described the case as civil rather than criminal in nature.

Someone found a wallet in Park City and turned it in to the police at 11:44 a.m. It was not clear from public police logs where the wallet was found. Earlier that day, in an unrelated case, someone found a credit card at a business on Park Avenue and contacted the police.

On Friday, May 29 at 11:39 p.m., a party with loud music was reported along Main Street. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The police at 9:09 a.m. received a report that two flags were taken from a location along Kearns Boulevard. Other flags were knocked over, the police were told. The police classified the case as suspected criminal mischief.

On Thursday, May 28 at 10:20 p.m., graffiti was found inside a tunnel on Kearns Boulevard outside the Park City School District campus. The person wanted the police to “check it out.” The Police Department logged the case as suspected criminal mischief.

The police at 6:45 p.m. received a report that a person is “looking like he is breaking into cars” along Main Street. The person appeared to be intoxicated, the police were told. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

A natural-gas line was struck on Normans Way at 3:11 p.m. The police were told it appeared to be a crack in the line the size of a pinhole.

On Wednesday, May 27 at 8:01 p.m., the police received a complaint about a person selling magazines on Lucky John Drive and in the neighborhood. The police indicated the case may involve a business license violation.

A person reportedly stole cigarettes on Park Avenue at 4:42 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 1:50 p.m. received a report of someone attempting to enter a building on Main Street at 3:30 a.m. The police classified the case as a suspected attempted burglary.

A young moose was seen off Kearns Boulevard at 12:29 p.m.

On Tuesday, May 26 at 5:32 p.m., a police officer stopped a driver on S.R. 224 after observing a license plate was covered.

A ladder was reported to be in the road on westbound S.R. 248 east of Park City. The police said the ladder presented a traffic hazard.

A man was reported to be sleeping close to a vending machine near the bathrooms at City Park at 12:57 p.m. The police said the circumstances were suspicious.

Stoplights in Park City were reported not to be functioning in the 10 a.m. hour. The police received a series of calls about the stoplights.

On Monday, May 25 at 5:53 p.m., the police received a report that a vehicle had been left in the Park City High School lot for four consecutive days. The police affixed a sticker to the vehicle, starting a 72-hour period prior to the vehicle possibly being towed.

The police at 2:15 p.m. reported observing three so-called bullet bikes on Swede Alley. One of the drivers was stopped, but public police logs did not provide details about the suspected violation.