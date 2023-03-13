Park City police blotter: Party with ‘stomping’ reported in Old Town

Police-blotter-image-5-3

The Park City Police Department last week received several reports of parties, a type of call that is commonplace during the busy times of the year.

On Thursday, March 9 at 11:12 p.m., a party, described as loud, was reported on Deer Valley Drive. The police were told the gathering had been “going on for a while.” The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

Earlier that night, at 10:21 p.m., the police received a complaint about a party with “stomping” on Woodside Avenue. The person who contacted the police could “hear the songs they are playing,” according to department logs. The police described the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

Park City has been busy with spring-break crowds this month and is expected to remain so throughout March.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department recently included:

On Sunday, March 12 at 11:35 p.m., the police received a complaint about the noise from a snow-removal operation on Three Kings Drive. The police were told the crew was working in a parking lot and was “too loud.” The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The police at 10:21 p.m. were told of a vehicle that was left in front of a house on Eagle Court. The person who contacted the agency indicated it appeared “someone was living out of it” and the vehicle was blocking a driveway next to the caller’s place, according to public police logs. The police described the circumstances as suspicious.

A police officer discovered a vehicle in a public lot along S.R. 224 that was left in the location for longer than 24 hours. A warning tag was affixed to the vehicle with a notice the vehicle may be impounded. The case was logged at 7:05 a.m.

On Saturday, March 11 at 11:24 p.m., a person was suspected to be intoxicated on Main Street. Public police logs did not provide details.

Loud music was reported somewhere along Main Street at 8:30 p.m. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Friday, March 10 at 10:03 p.m., a vehicle was seen in a drop-and-load zone on Main Street without the proper permit on display. There was no such permit on file for the vehicle and a ticket was issued. The case was one of several similar reports that evening.

A person suspected to be intoxicated was reported on Main Street at 9:54 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 8:52 a.m. received a report of a van with boxes to hold skis on the back that repeatedly blocked a garbage can on Hidden Splendor Court.

On Thursday, March 9 at 11:54 a.m., someone turned in a wallet at the Marsac Building after earlier finding it in an unspecified parking garage.

On Wednesday, March 8 at 5:15 p.m., the police received a report of a hit-and-run accident on Prospector Avenue. The police were told the damage was seen when the driver left work. The damage included a broken taillight, the police were told.

A suspected drunken driving case was reported along Kearns Boulevard east of Prospector at 11:41 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

A truck driven by a construction crew reportedly blocked a section of Ontario Avenue at 9:12 a.m. The crew was “not letting cars drive by,” the police were told.

On Tuesday, March 7 at 1:21 p.m., the police were told of a manhole on Deer Valley Drive. The person who contacted the department indicated it needed to be covered. A vehicle would suffer damage if it drove over the manhole, the police were told.

On Monday, March 6 at 11:57 p.m., the police were told a snowmobile key was stolen and the machine was moved. The windshield “was ripped off,” the police were told. The case was reported on S.R. 224 in the upper reaches of Deer Valley.