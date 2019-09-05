Park City police blotter: partying continues

On Sunday, Sept. 1 at 5:26 p.m., a small vehicle fire was reported on Sullivan Road, a small street bordering City Park. Public police logs did not provide details.

A school bus reportedly broke down on S.R. 224 at 4:11 p.m. The police said the bus was blocking one lane of traffic.

Emergency responders performed an elevator rescue at the China Bridge garage at 2:38 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

The Police Department responded to a string of calls over a two-hour period from 12:08 a.m. until 2:08 a.m. involving various disturbances or suspected drunkenness. The police at 2:08 a.m. were told of a party on Woodside Avenue that was noisy. The police at 12:49 a.m. dealt with a suspected disorderly conduct case on Main Street while 10 minutes earlier a person was suspected to be intoxicated on Main Street. At 12:08 a.m., meanwhile, a loud party was reported at a hotel on Sidewinder Drive.

On Saturday, Aug. 31 at 10:40 p.m., a driver was reported to be traveling at what the police were told were excessive speeds inbound on S.R. 248. The driver was weaving in and out of lanes, the police were told.

The Police Department at 6:47 p.m. received a report of a traffic accident on Swede Alley. The vehicle went off an embankment before becoming stuck on a rock, the police said.

A vehicle break-in was reported on Empire Avenue at 6:08 p.m. The break-in occurred two nights prior to the report to the police.

A driver was reported to be tailgating a vehicle and driving aggressively on Marsac Avenue at 3 p.m.

A large party was reported on Woodside Avenue at 3:28 a.m. Earlier that night, at 12:18 a.m., a party was reported on Iron Canyon Court.

On Thursday, Aug. 29 at 7:15 p.m., a construction crew was reported to be playing loud music on Thaynes Canyon Drive. The person who contacted the Police Department said they could hear the music from 100 yards away.

A person was reported to be living in hallways for approximately one month at a Kearns Boulevard address.

The police received the report at 9:42 a.m. The caller who contacted the police described the person as “a bum.”

On Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 7:35 p.m., the Police Department received a complaint that drivers on Interstate 80 were using the shoulder to avoid traffic.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported at 6:44 p.m. on Captain Molly Drive. The back of the victim’s vehicle suffered damage, the police were told.

A possible homeless camp was seen close to the Rail Trail in the vicinity of Prospector Avenue at 11:21 a.m.

On Monday, Aug. 26 at 1:43 p.m., the police were told someone stole unspecified signs somewhere along Lowell Avenue. The Police Department logged the case as a suspected theft.