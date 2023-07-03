Park City police blotter: People ‘talking loudly’ draw attention

Police-blotter-image

On Sunday, July 2 at 11:53 p.m., fireworks were reported in the Iron Horse area. Public police logs did not provide details about the type of firework that were seen or heard.

A vehicle was reported to have been left on Sidewinder Drive in the area of the Comstock Drive intersection for six days. The police considered the vehicle to be abandoned.

A police officer stopped a driver on S.R. 224 at 11:38 a.m. at 56 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 40 mph. The officer apparently issued a written warning.

There were at least two other traffic stops on the state highway in the previous hours at faster than 60 mph.

On Saturday, July 1 at 11:59 p.m., a case logged as suspected disturbing the peace was reported on Park Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details.

An unspecified suspected alcohol offense was reported on Main Street at 11:55 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

People were reported to be “talking loudly” on Saddle View Way at 1:33 a.m. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Friday, June 30 at 9:41 p.m. the police were called about what was described as a large party on pickleball courts on Ledger Way. The gathering by the time the police were called had been “going on for a while,” the police were told. The police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A suspected drunken driving case was logged on Kearns Boulevard at 8:11 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

An unspecified suspected alcohol offense was reported on Main Street at 12:15 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

Four trucks that were described as being part of a construction crew were reported to have been left on McHenry Avenue at 1:15 p.m.

A trailer was reported to have been abandoned in the area of Sullivan Road and Deer Valley Drive at 10:48 a.m., in the area of City Park. Someone had placed the trailer on cinder blocks, according to the police.

On Thursday, June 29 at 10:47 a.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported on Woodside Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details.

Two private-sector buses were reported to be blocking Marsac Avenue at 7:10 a.m. The police requested the vehicles be moved.

A person was suspected to be intoxicated on Main Street at 12:15 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Wednesday, June 28 at 9:39 p.m., someone approached the police informing the department they were “camping in the park” with two Chihuahuas. The case was reported on Sullivan Road, a small street bordering City Park. The person did not want to camp “illegally” and wanted a call from an officer, according to public police logs.

On Tuesday, June 27 at 11:35 p.m., a police officer stopped a driver after the vehicle reportedly descended Main Street without the headlights illuminated. The lights were activated after the traffic stop. The officer issued a written warning.

On Monday, June 26 at 1:53 p.m., the police received a report of what was described to be a truck “off road” in the area of the intersection of Meadows Drive and Normans Way. The police were told the truck may have hit a traffic sign and a trailer may have detached from the truck, according to public police logs.

The police at 9:42 a.m. received a report of what was described as a power pole “leaning” somewhere along S.R. 224 south of Old Town, in a location where the road is often called Marsac Avenue. The pole “looked dangerous,” the police were told.