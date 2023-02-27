Park City police blotter: People yelling, jumping and, possibly, ‘throwing things’ for an hour

Police-blotter-image-5-6

Park City remained busy in late February, resulting in numerous calls to the Police Department related to the crowds.

The Park City Police Department at 2:27 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26 received a complaint about people yelling, jumping and, possibly, “throwing things” for an hour on Crescent Road. The person who contacted the police was a downstairs neighbor.

A little bit earlier, at 1:51 a.m., people were reported to be partying, screaming and running up and down a set of stairs on the same street. People were also urinating over a balcony during the earlier case, according to police logs. The police classified the cases as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Saturday, Feb. 25 at 11:57 p.m., meanwhile, people were reported to be “making excess noise” in a hot tub on Empire Avenue. The case was logged as suspected disturbing the peace. A party, described as loud, was reported on Lowell Avenue at 10:53 p.m. that night as well. The gathering had “been going on for a while now” by the time the police were contacted, according to police logs. The police categorized the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department recently included:

On Sunday, Feb. 26 at 11:11 p.m., a water pipe reportedly broke on the side of the road along Three Kings Drive.There was “water bursting out” and it appeared “like a lot of earth caved in,” according to public police logs.

The police at 7:39 p.m. received a report of a husky wearing a collar that was neon orange in color walking into a Main Street store. The store was scheduled to close 25 minutes later and the person who contacted the police was unsure how to proceed, police logs said.

Glass at a Sidewinder Drive bus stop was reportedly broken sometime prior to the report to the police at 11:45 a.m.

The police at 8:54 a.m. were told of a trailer with a snowmobile that were left on Sunrise Circle for longer than a week. The person who contacted the police indicated the trailer blocked snow removal crews.

A suspected drunken driver was reported inside the China Bridge garage at 1:49 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

The Police Department at 1:17 a.m. was told of two people in the Old Town transit center. One of them had “been there all day” and was sleeping on the floor at the time, the police were told. Similar cases in the past have pointed to possible homelessness.

On Friday, Feb. 24 at 11:12 p.m., a police officer stopped a driver on Main Street after observing a blue light in the forward direction. A similar case was reported on Swede Alley a little bit earlier.

The police at 8:58 p.m. received a report of several people lighting a campfire on a Sidewinder Drive property, close to a trash enclosure.

The Police Department at 1:55 p.m. received a complaint about graffiti on a Sidewinder Drive building. The tagging occurred sometime in the 48 hours prior to the police report. The police were told the case was approximately the tenth of its kind in six months.

Between five and 10 people were reported to be stuck in a funicular on Deer Valley Drive at 12:27 a.m. It had been stuck between 25 and 30 minutes, the police were told.

On Monday, Feb. 20 at 10:20 p.m., a suspected drunken driver was reported on Round Valley Drive. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police were called to a Main Street business, apparently a nightclub, at 10:04 p.m. to assist with verifying whether identifications were authentic. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 10:40 a.m. received a complaint about Christmas lights that were “on all night” on Crestline Drive.