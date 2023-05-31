Park City police blotter: Person finds vehicle in driveway they did not recognize

Police-blotter-image-3

The Park City Police Department on Friday, May 26 at 10:19 p.m. received a report of a vehicle in a driveway on Oak Wood Drive, which the person who contacted the police did not recognize.

The person told the police they had just arrived after driving from Arizona.

The police described the circumstances as suspicious.

The Police Department occasionally fields similar complaints.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department recently include:

On Sunday, May 28 at 11:32 p.m., a suspected drunken driving case was reported on S.R. 224. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Saturday, May 27 at 11:40 p.m., a vehicle was left in front of a house on Lucky John Drive. The police were told two houses at the location are vacant and the vehicle had been there for approximately 10 minutes, according to public department logs. The police described the circumstances as suspicious.

The Police Department was summoned to the Iron Horse area at 10:12 p.m., when what was described as a “very loud party” was reported. The person who contacted the police was two streets from the location and could hear the people, the police were told. The noise was heard for at least 15 minutes by the time of the call to the police. The agency logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The police at 4:09 p.m. received a call from someone on Sidewinder Drive who was visiting Park City, but the person’s SUV did not “fit in the garage.” The person asked the police “about safe open parking & not getting towed/ticketed in Park City.” The police logged the case as a citizen assist.

The Police Department at 12:55 p.m. received information from a bicyclist about what was described as a “gate key pad” that “had been (pried) open and looks like ‘wires cut or hotwired.'” The gate was “standing open and looks suspicious,” the police were told. The case was reported on King Road. Public police logs did not provide details about the gate.

On Friday, May 26 at 11 a.m., graffiti was reported in the area of the skate park at City Park. Public police logs did not provide details about the tagging.

On Thursday, May 25 at 9:50 p.m., a tire or a full wheel was seen in a southbound travel lane on S.R. 224. The police said the object created a traffic hazard.

A suspected drunken driving case was reported on S.R. 248 at 4:35 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

A hit-and-run accident was reported on Snow Creek Drive at 11:01 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

The Police Department at 10:25 a.m. received a complaint of water leaking from the sewer system along Iron Mountain Drive. The water was “running down into” a neighboring driveway, the police were told. The person told the police the people from the neighboring residence were in Texas at the time, according to department logs. The police said the case involved a utility issue.

A bumper and other unspecified parts of a vehicle were seen in travel lane in the area of the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Iron Horse Drive at 8:28 a.m. The police said the debris created a traffic hazard.

On Wednesday, May 24 at 4:07 p.m., a suspected intoxication case was reported on Main Street. Public police logs did not provide details.

A suspected drunken driving case was logged in the area of the intersection of Meadows Drive and Normans Way at 12:02 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

Graffiti was reported on Sullivan Road at 10:30 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

Two moose were reported to be nearing the road in the area of Kearns Boulevard and Wyatt Earp Way at 8:49 a.m. The animals created a traffic hazard, the police said.

A police officer at 3:36 a.m. contacted a man who was seen sleeping in a car on Snow Creek Drive. The police described the case as a welfare check.

A deer was seen on the ground in the road on S.R. 224 at 1:22 a.m. The police said the animal created a traffic hazard. Public police logs did not provide details about the condition of the deer or whether it had been involved in a collision with a vehicle.

On Tuesday, May 23 at 6:02 p.m., the police received information that a cement truck reportedly did not stop at a brake-check area, apparently one located south of Old Town.

Someone at 3:21 p.m. told the police of a car alarm “that keeps going off” in the area of Sullivan Road. The person who contacted the police was in a building close to City Park, according to department logs.

On Monday, May 22 at 1:57 p.m., approximately 20 elk were seen readying to cross S.R. 224.