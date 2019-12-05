Park City police blotter: Person ‘really drunk and needs an IV’

The Park City Police Department last week received a report about someone in Old Town who might have been heavily intoxicated and may have needed medical attention.

The report was logged on Friday, Nov. 29 at 11:53 p.m. on Ontario Avenue. The person who contacted the Police Department claimed the person was “really drunk and needs an IV,” according to agency logs. The person then hung up.

The Police Department logged the case as suspected intoxication.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Dec. 1 at 5:02 p.m., an alarm sounded at a residence on Bancroft Court. The police said two cats were found.

The Police Department at 11:12 a.m. received a complaint from someone on Lowell Avenue, where a driver backing out of a spot reportedly “slammed” into the other person’s vehicle. The driver apparently “looked around and then drove off,” the police were told.

An abandoned vehicle was reportedly found on Round Valley Drive at 8:30 a.m. A tow truck was scheduled to be sent to the vehicle the next day, the police said.

On Saturday, Nov. 30 at 5:20 p.m., a vehicle was seen parked in a location that caused a problem somewhere along Park Avenue. The vehicle needed to be moved further into the snow to keep it from crossing a travel lane, the police were told.

A suspected reckless driver was reported on Deer Valley Drive at 5:02 p.m. The vehicle was swerving and braking, according to public police logs.

Two vehicles were reported to be illegally parked on Iron Canyon Court at 3:42 p.m.

The Police Department at 3:39 p.m. received a report from someone on Park Avenue regarding a bicycle that the person said was stolen from a residence several years ago. A business in the Salt Lake Valley called the person saying they may have found the bicycle. The business sent the person the serial number on the bicycle that was found, but the person did not have the serial number for his bicycle, the police were told.

Someone left a vehicle in front of a business driveway on Main Street at 1:05 p.m. The person who contacted the police was unable to get a vehicle out as a result of the parking issue, the police said.

A “big hole” was reported in the road on Main Street at 12:25 p.m. A metal plate should have covered the hole, the police were told. The person who contacted the Police Department was worried other drivers would hit the hole, according to department logs. The Police Department indicated the hole presented a traffic hazard.

Someone at or close to the intersection of Woodside Avenue and 10th Street told the police they did not understand why a vehicle was towed. The person claimed the vehicle was parked legally, public police logs indicated. The logs did not provide details about what triggered the vehicle to be towed.

A fight was reported at or close to the intersection of Main Street and 5th Street at 1:32 a.m. An officer who investigated did not find one, though, the police said.

On Friday, Nov. 29, the Police Department logged eight parking problems in just more than an hour starting at 6:45 p.m. The cases included problems on Park Avenue. Some of the cases involved vehicles that were left too far from the curb or too close to a stop sign.

The police received a complaint about the stoplight at the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Comstock Drive at 6:36 p.m. The person indicated the lights were not cycling between colors as they should have been. The person was not sure whether the issue was a result of a bad sensor or ice buildup on the sensor. The Police Department indicated the stoplight created a traffic hazard.

The police at 12:11 a.m. received a report about a man walking on Deer Valley Drive who appeared to be “heavily intoxicated” and was “stumbling” in the middle of the road. The person who contacted the Police Department was worried a driver might hit the man, according to agency logs.

On Thursday, Nov. 28 at 11:19 a.m., a vehicle was left on a sidewalk on Park Avenue. The police found the owner, who agreed to move the vehicle, the department said.

On Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 8:36 p.m., water was reportedly seen seeping onto a sidewalk somewhere along Deer Valley Drive. The water may have been coming from a residence just to the east of the report. The police were told the water “looked like a river of water,” according to police logs.

A large trash can was seen in the road on Three Kings Drive at 2:13 p.m. It was removed.

On Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 3:32 p.m., the police were told a contractor lost a bucket of pellets in the road in the vicinity of the intersection of Monitor Drive and Lucky John Drive. Public police logs did not provide details about the pellets.

On Monday, Nov. 25 at 4:55 p.m., a vehicle stalled on Buffalo Bill Drive and was apparently pushed out of the way.

The police at 8:41 a.m. were told drivers were not stopping at a stop sign at the intersection of American Saddler Drive and Meadows Drive. The person who contacted the Police Department was worried a driver would hit someone.