Park City police blotter: Person reported in transit center in overnight hours

The Park City Police Department last week received a report about someone in the Old Town transit center in the overnight hours.

The police logged the case at 2:29 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4. The police were told of a man who was seen sleeping in the transit center. Public police logs did not provide details. The Police Department classified the case as suspected trespassing.

The police occasionally receive similar reports about people seen in the transit center late at night.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, March 8 at 11:17 a.m., a car that was parked on Lowell Avenue slid, hitting two other vehicles. Nobody was injured, the police said.

On Saturday, March 7 at 11:58 p.m., the police pulled over a driver at or close to the intersection of Main Street and 7th Street. The police indicated the vehicle turned into the oncoming lane to move around another vehicle.

A vehicle was reported to have been left in a location where parking is prohibited at or close to the intersection of Park Avenue and Heber Avenue. The police were told the vehicles made it difficult for buses to make a turn.

The police were called to Norfolk Avenue at 2:15 p.m., when a vehicle was apparently left in a reserved parking space. The Police Department classified the case as a citizen dispute.

On Friday, March 6 at 8:49 p.m., a carbon monoxide detector sounded on Park Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details.

Skis were reportedly stolen on Lowell Avenue at 6:32 p.m. An earlier case of stolen skis was logged on Lowell Avenue at 12:49 p.m.

Elk were seen running on or close to S.R. 224 in the vicinity of the McPolin Farm at 6:07 p.m.

On Thursday, March 5 at 4:03 p.m., a tractor was reportedly left on municipal property somewhere along Norfolk Avenue. The tractor had been left for an extended period, the police were told.

On Wednesday, March 4 at 9:09 p.m., a person was suspected to be intoxicated on Swede Alley. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Tuesday, March 3 at 9:36 p.m., the police received a report that a note was put on a parked vehicle, apparently on Park Avenue or Woodside Avenue asking that the vehicle be moved. The note was placed on the vehicle at 3 p.m., but the vehicle remained at the location hours later.

The police at 2:09 p.m. received a report about debris in an outbound travel lane on S.R. 224. The debris may have been a hose, the police were told. The Police Department indicated the debris created a traffic hazard.

On Monday, March 2 at 10:47 p.m., graffiti was found on a wall on Swede Alley. Public police logs did not provide details about the graffiti’s contents. The Police Department logged the case as suspected criminal mischief.

A vehicle was reportedly scratched with a key while it was in a Lowell Avenue parking lot. The police received the report at 4:46 p.m., but it was not clear from public police logs when the damage occurred.