Park City police blotter: Person seen sleeping at City Park





The Park City Police Department last week received a report of someone sleeping in a bathroom at City Park.

The case was logged at 7:21 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, on Sullivan Road, a small street bordering the park. The police were told the man was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and had a blue blanket and a blue backpack. The bathroom where he was seen is near the softball field, the police said.

The police classified the case as suspected vagrancy. The Police Department occasionally receives reports about people who appear to be homeless.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Nov. 1 at 10:40 a.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported on Swede Alley. The police were told one of the bumpers of the victim’s vehicle was “destroyed.” It was not clear from public police logs when the accident occurred, but the person who reported the incident indicated the car was left overnight.

Loud music was reported on Comstock Drive at 1:33 a.m., the second time the police received a report about music at the location. In the earlier call that night, the police were told there was loud bass in the music. The police logged the cases as suspected disturbing the peace.

The police at 12:46 a.m. indicated at least one officer was attempting to locate drivers who were headed in the wrong direction in Park City. The case was logged on Deer Valley Drive, but it was not clear from public police logs whether that road was where the drivers were seen. The logs did not provide details.

On Saturday, Oct. 31 at 9:47 p.m., the police were called to Prospector Avenue, where someone who had recently moved into a building reported people loitering.

The police at 7:19 p.m. received a report from someone on Mountain Oak Court about what was described as a “haunted” Halloween gathering in a front yard. The person who contacted the police indicated the owner of the property might not be there, according to the department logs.

Someone at 2:28 p.m. reported an overflowing creek sending water onto Payday Drive in the vicinity of the Park City Golf Club. The person told the police the issue may have involved a culvert with lots of leaves blocking the flow of water. The police described the case as a utility issue.

A deer carcass was seen in an outbound lane of S.R. 224 at the Holiday Ranch Loop Road intersection at 5:59 a.m. The police said the carcass created a traffic hazard.

A police officer pulled over a vehicle at the intersection of Main Street and Heber Avenue at 1:20 a.m. and warned the driver against stopping in traffic to pick someone up. The police said the driver was with a ridesharing firm.

On Friday, Oct. 30 at 8:18 p.m., someone was suspected to have a fake identification at a Main Street business. The business wanted an officer to respond.

A man was reported to be “stumbling” on Snow Creek Drive before getting into the driver’s seat of a Toyota truck at 3:46 p.m. The person was outside a state liquor store, the police were told. The agency said the circumstances were suspicious.

On Thursday, Oct. 29 at 6:21 p.m., a police officer pulled over a driver on S.R. 224, indicating the vehicle was traveling well over the posted speed limit. The police logs said the driver was traveling at 63 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 40 mph. The officer issued the driver a ticket for 50 mph, the police said.

On Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 3:40 p.m., the police were told two nail guns were found in a parking lot on Sidewinder Drive. The person who contacted the police said the equipment might be stolen, according to department logs.

The police at 2:40 p.m. received a report that a car was struck, apparently on Woodside Avenue, a week before the department was contacted. The police were told a note was left on the car, but calls to the phone number on the note were not returned.

Someone who was working on Heber Avenue at 10:50 a.m. contacted the police saying a van drove by three times. A man got out of the van the third time “and started asking … personal questions,” the police were told. The police indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

An unspecified number of packages were reportedly taken from a porch on Amber Court sometime before the 9:08 a.m. call to the police. The agency logged the case as a suspected theft.

A deer herd was seen close to intersection of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive at 7:52 a.m. There were approximately 20 animals moving toward the state highway, the police were told.

On Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 10:35 p.m., a party was reported on Deer Valley Drive. The bass sound was “very loud,” the police were told. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Lower Iron Horse Loop at 4:35 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Monday, Oct. 26 at 6:11 p.m., a police officer assisted a driver who needed gas for the vehicle at or close to the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Kearns Boulevard.