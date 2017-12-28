Park City Police Blotter: Person seen sleeping in a truck near China Bridge

On Friday, Dec. 22 at 7:26 a.m., a traffic accident was reported on Deer Valley Drive somewhere between the Bonanza Drive intersection and the Old Town roundabout. The Police Department said nobody was injured.

The Police Department at 1:59 a.m. assisted a driver on S.R. 224 after the person's car broke down.

A person was reported to be sleeping in a pickup truck in the China Bridge garage at 12:57 a.m. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious. Camping is prohibited inside the Park City limits, and the police oftentimes consider someone sleeping in a vehicle to be camping.

A police officer at 12:11 a.m. pulled over a driver after reportedly watching the person not come to a complete stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Main Street and Heber Avenue. The officer stopped the person on the 400 block of Main Street, uphill from the intersection.

On Thursday, Dec. 21 at 11:21 p.m., a case logged as suspected disturbing the peace was reported somewhere along Sidewinder Drive. Public police logs did not provide details.

A tire was seen in the road at or close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Snow Creek Drive. It was in a lane of travel, the police were told at 6:07 p.m.

The police pulled over three drivers, apparently in quick succession, just after 10 a.m. on Holiday Ranch Loop Road. The Police Department said the drivers committed stop sign violations. A little bit earlier, at 9:59 a.m., an officer stopped a driver on the 1700 block of Park Avenue, where a vehicle was reportedly seen with inaccurate license plates.

On Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 8:46 a.m., a person driving a Mazda was reportedly seen "cutting people off and passing on the right side." The Mazda was spotted somewhere along Kearns Boulevard, the police said.

On Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 6:49 p.m., an officer stopped a driver on S.R. 224, indicating the driver was speeding and did not have the headlights activated. The person was in a rental car, the police said.

Someone found a wallet in an unspecified location in Park City and contacted the Police Department at 5:05 p.m.

A passport was found at a building on Iron Horse Drive at approximately 10 a.m.

An elk was seen along S.R. 248 at 6:11 a.m. The animal appeared to be attempting to cross the state highway, the police were told. The Police Department considered the elk a traffic hazard.

On Monday, Dec. 18 at 2:33 p.m., a snowboard was reported to have been stolen somewhere along Lowell Avenue.

The police at 1:54 p.m. received a complaint that a person had been "scammed" out of a room he planned to rent on Lowell Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details, including whether the case involved a long-term or short-term rental. The Police Department classified the case as a suspected fraud.