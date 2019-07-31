Park City police blotter: Person seen taking clothes off on Pioneer Day

The Park City Police Department on Wednesday, July 24 — Pioneer Day — was called to Park Avenue twice within three hours to respond to cases that might have involved the same person taking clothes off.

The earlier call, at 4:53 a.m., indicated a man who was suspected to be intoxicated was in a lobby. The police were told he was sometimes seen naked. The man told people he wanted to go to Main Street, according to the Police Department.

At 7:20 a.m., meanwhile, someone was seen on Park Avenue “running around pulling clothes on and off.” The later case was also logged as suspected intoxication.

Park City was busy on Pioneer Day as crowds arrived to celebrate the state holiday.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

Sunday, July 28

At 10:58 p.m., a vehicle was seen driving in circles in a parking lot in the vicinity of Monitor Drive and Lucky John Drive. A police officer stopped the driver.

The police at 10:43 a.m. received a report of what was described as a large amount of water leaking from the road on Oak Rim Lane. The Police Department indicated the water was the result of a utility issue.

A hedgehog was reportedly caught in a trap in a backyard on Silver Strike Trail at 7:16 a.m.

A man was reported to be talking on a phone in a manner that he was “just being really loud” on Monitor Drive. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

Saturday, July 27

At 8:46 p.m., someone reported hearing the revving engines of dirt bikes in the vicinity of the runaway-truck ramp on Marsac Avenue. The person who contacted the Police Department could not see the dirt bikes, but told the police they want them to leave, according to public police logs.

A calf escaped from an enclosure at the McPolin Farm at 8:29 p.m.

Friday, July 26

At 2:44 p.m., a delivery truck reportedly “came ripping in (a) driveway” somewhere along Park Avenue. The truck scraped the driveway, the police were told.

The Police Department at 12:56 p.m. received a report about a vehicle that was parked on the street and started to roll in the vicinity of the intersection of Woodside Avenue at 10th Street. The police were told it appeared that the brakes failed.

Thursday, July 25

At 10:58 p.m., the police received a call from someone on Ontario Avenue about a vehicle that was left in front of a garage, blocking access. The police were told the vehicle “has no right to be there.”

A bull moose, described as large, was seen in the road in the vicinity of the intersection of S.R. 224 and Holiday Ranch Loop Road.

Wednesday, July 24

At 8:57 p.m., kids were reported to be shooting fireworks on Rising Star Lane.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported somewhere along Empire Avenue at 7:13 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

The Police Department at 6:16 p.m. received a complaint about a minivan that was broken into somewhere along S.R. 224. The victim was hiking at the time, the police were told. The Police Department logged the case as a suspected vehicle burglary.

Tuesday, July 23

At 5:18 p.m., a vehicle was seen “dragging the rear tire” in the vicinity of Bonanza Drive and Iron Horse Drive. It was determined the parking brake did not disengage. The Police Department offered assistance with the brake.

A bicycle was seen in the bushes off Prospector Avenue at 8:39 a.m. It had been there since the day before, the police were told.

The police at 12:08 a.m. received a complaint about loud people in a hot tub on Prospector Avenue. The person told the people in the hot tub they would call the police. The people in the hot tub got out and left, the police were told.

Monday, July 22

At 11:36 p.m., the scent of marijuana was reported to the Police Department. Public police logs did not provide details.

A trash can was seen in the road somewhere on S.R. 224 at 7:59 a.m. The Police Department said the trash can created a traffic hazard.