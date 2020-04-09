Park City police blotter: Person won’t tolerate motorbikes





The Park City Police Department last week received at least two complaints about people on motorbikes or a miniature motorcycle causing issues.

On Saturday, April 4 at 8:26 p.m., the Police Department received a complaint from someone on Sidewinder Drive about youngsters who were riding motorbikes, loitering and being loud. The person who contacted the police said “he will not tolerate it” and said the officers “take too long to respond,” according to public police logs.

On Tuesday, March 31 at 3:01 p.m., the police received a complaint that a man rides what was described as a “red mini motorcycle” that is “always backfiring.” The rider was seen on Sidewinder Drive. The case was logged as suspected disturbing the peace.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, April 5 at 8:27 p.m., a moose and a calf were seen in a ditch off Cooke Drive. The person who contacted the Police Department was worried the animals would move to the street. The moose and calf were gone by the time an officer arrived.

On Saturday, April 4 at 11:30 p.m., the police were called to a location along Empire Avenue, where someone reported there were “really bright lights on” at a house. The police were also told the people in the house were loud. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

Twelve people were reported to be in a hot tub or next to it at 10:21 p.m. on Deer Valley Loop Road. They were loud, the police were told. The police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A laundry basket, bleach and detergent were reportedly stolen on Monitor Drive at 7:06 p.m. The police logged the case as a suspected theft.

Someone contacted the police at 3:43 p.m. indicating they were attempting to purchase a phone online and had sent the money but did not receive the phone. The person had already contacted the bank, the police were told. The case was reported on Lower Iron Horse Loop Road. The police classified the case as a suspected fraud.

The police at 11:41 a.m. received a report that a dark-colored sport utility vehicle was “swerving all over the road” as it was driving inbound on S.R. 248. One of the taillights was not functioning, the police were told.

On Friday, April 3 at 6:21 p.m., a parked vehicle was reported on Larkspur Drive. The police indicated the vehicle needed to be removed within 72 hours.

On Thursday, April 2 at 7:52 p.m., a phone scam was reported on Park Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 11:29 a.m. received information from someone on Monitor Drive that they received a phone call two days prior to the report from a person saying they were calling from Medicaid. The person provided the caller their name, date of birth, Social Security information, address, information about their kids, the name of a bank and a vehicle description. The person apparently expected a follow-up email, but none ever arrived. The Police Department classified the case as a citizen assist.

Someone at 10:49 a.m. contacted the police saying a lot at a trailhead off Meadows Drive was full. The person told the police cars were left perpendicular, reducing the available road width at the location to one lane.

A truck driver contacted the police at 6:47 a.m. indicating the truck and a trailer were stopped at or close to the intersection of Norfolk Avenue and 8th Street since the roads were icy. The truck and trailer blocked the road. The driver indicated help was summoned.

On Wednesday, April 1 at 7:36 p.m., the police received a report of a potential break of a water line somewhere along Lucky John Drive. Public police logs did not provide details about the break.

On Tuesday, March 31 at 7:55 p.m., the police were told someone was playing a stereo outside at a “really loud” volume. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The police at 6:02 p.m. were told a man was using rollerblades on Park Avenue. The man, who was headed northbound, was “in both lanes, using the whole road,” the police were told. The Police Department indicated the man created a traffic hazard.

The police at 4:04 a.m. received information from someone on Lucky John Drive about people who might be “scouting out the neighborhood.” The person apparently told the police people were heard attempting to open cars. The police indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

On Monday, March 30 at 9:56 a.m., a person on Royal Street inadvertently dialed 911.