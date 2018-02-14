Park City Police Blotter: Police get reports of slashed tires

On Sunday, Feb. 11, a strong scent of natural gas was reported at or close to a building along Main Street at 6:19 p.m. The Police Department said the case involved a utility issue.

On Saturday, Feb. 10, two cars were reported to be parked in a no-parking area at 10:11 p.m. on the edge of the road along Royal Street in the vicinity of Silver Lake Drive. The Streets Department reported the case, meaning that the parked cars may have interfered with department operations.

The Police Department at 9:05 p.m. received a report about a driver described as aggressive on Kearns Boulevard. The vehicle was tailgating and had its bright lights illuminated, the police were told. The incident occurred at 6:30 p.m., the person told the police.

A carbon monoxide detector sounded on Park Avenue at 8:49 p.m.

Water was seen leaking near an apartment complex on Deer Valley Drive at 9:31 a.m. The Police Department logged the case as a utility issue.

A man was seen staggering along Sullivan Road, a small street bordering City Park, at 3:33 a.m. The man was suspected to be intoxicated, the police said.

Four traffic stops were reported in a little more than 20 minutes starting at 1:42 a.m. The drivers were pulled over on streets like S.R. 224, Park Avenue and Prospector Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details about the suspected violations.

On Friday, Feb. 9 at a little after 8 p.m., a vehicle was seen "flying down" Marsac Avenue, according to someone who contacted the Police Department. An officer did not find the vehicle.

A moose was seen close to the road on Hillside Avenue at 5:15 p.m.

The Police Department at 5:14 p.m. received a complaint that someone drove over a manhole cover on Lowell Avenue and "flipped the lid all the way up," according to public police logs. The person who contacted the police wanted an officer to put traffic cones out to warn drivers.

Someone lost a passport in Park City and reported the loss at the Park Avenue police station at 4:31 p.m.

The Police Department at 1:14 p.m. received a complaint about the smell of natural gas on the Swede Alley side of a Main Street building. The police said the case involved a utility issue.

Someone reported a tire was slashed on a vehicle on Windrift Lane at 10:01 a.m. The vehicle is used for work, the police were told.

On Thursday, Feb. 8 at 10:33 p.m., a suspected intoxication case was logged on Main Street.

A vehicle was reported to be blocking a driveway on Woodside Avenue at 8:42 p.m.

A dog was reported to be off a leash at 6:40 p.m. on Sullivan Road. It was not clear from public police logs whether the dog was at City Park, which borders Sullivan Road.

The Police Department at 4:25 p.m. received a complaint that a skier nearly hit another skier on the slopes. The case was reported on Lowell Avenue. The police were told the skier who nearly hit the other person was traveling fast in a beginner-skiing area.

A three-vehicle accident was reported at 3:12 p.m. at the intersection of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive. The police said the accident involved unspecified injuries.

A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:50 p.m. on the 500 block of Swede Alley. Nobody was injured, but the vehicles blocked an entrance to the Old Town transit center.

On Wednesday, Feb. 7, police officers stopped at least nine drivers between 10:19 p.m. and 11:34 p.m. on streets like Park Avenue and Kearns Boulevard. Some of the traffic stops involved drivers seen failing to stop for a red light or lane violations, the police said.

A traffic accident was reported at 8:20 a.m. on the 2500 block of Kearns Boulevard. Nobody was injured, but the accident apparently left plywood in the road, according to Police Department logs.

A police officer pulled over a driver at the intersection of Main Street and Heber Avenue at 1:06 a.m. after, according to the Police Department, watching the vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign and then stopping in the intersection when the driver saw the officer.

On Tuesday, Feb. 6, a backpack containing a passport was reported lost on Empire Avenue at 4:13 p.m.

A suspected violation of City Hall's rules against vehicle idling was reported on the 600 block of Main Street at 9:09 a.m.

On Monday, Feb. 5 at 10 p.m., a police officer stopped a driver at or close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Wyatt Earp Way, indicating the driver was speeding. The police said the person was traveling eastbound at a speed of approximately 55 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 35 mph.

A person was reported to be skiing recklessly at 10:58 a.m. The case was logged on Lowell Avenue.

At 6:59 a.m., the police received a complaint that the back window of a vehicle on Crescent Road was broken and a purse was taken from inside.