Park City police blotter: Possible camping raises fire worries





The Park City Police Department last week was told people might be camping, prompting concern about the possibility of a fire starting.

The police on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 10:26 p.m. received a report of two vehicles on Royal Street and people who might be preparing to camp. The person who contacted the police was concerned that the location is not designed for camping and did not “want them starting a fire if they are camping.” In an unrelated report to the police that day, at 8:43 p.m. on Amber Road, someone indicated neighbors might have started a fire. The person told the police they received a letter saying starting a fire in a yard is prohibited. The police said the circumstances in both of the cases were suspicious.

The police at 8 p.m. on Aug. 15, meanwhile, were told of a brush fire off S.R. 248 along the Park City entryway, apparently in the vicinity of Richardson Flat. An electric box “shot sparks,” starting the fire, the police said.

Other incidents reported to the police last week included:

On Sunday, Aug. 16 at 11:38 p.m., the police received a complaint from someone staying at a Main Street lodging property regarding a restaurant “blaring their music loudly.” The person requested the volume be lowered prior to contacting the police, according to department logs. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The police at 6:58 p.m. received a complaint about a drone seen flying over a property on the 200 block of Main Street, toward the southern end of the street. The drone moved in an easterly direction, the police were told. The person indicated losing sight of the drone but still hearing the noise, according to public police logs. The police indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

Someone at 10:34 a.m. reported cars were left in a location at a trailhead on Crescent Road where parking is prohibited.

A man was reported to be sleeping in jeans and a dark-colored shirt in a parking lot along Marsac Avenue, close to the Marsac Building, at 12:42 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details, but the agency classified the case as suspected disorderly conduct.

On Saturday, Aug. 15 at 11:34 p.m., a carbon monoxide detector sounded in a residential unit on Sidewinder Drive. The person told the police they wold be outside. Earlier that night, at 11:30 p.m., a carbon monoxide detector sounded on Aspen Springs Drive, but it stopped when power was restored.

The stoplights at the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Bonanza Drive were reported not to be working at 11:13 p.m. The police said the issue created a traffic hazard.

On Saturday, Aug. 15 at 3:40 p.m., the police received a complaint from someone that there were 25 people in a pool on Park Avenue. There was a limit of 21, the police were told.

On Friday, Aug. 14 at 6:58 p.m., a vehicle reportedly was left in front of a Lowell Avenue house for two days. The vehicle appeared to have a temporary tag that was expired, the police were told.

The police at 10:32 a.m. received a report of construction vehicles blocking Woodside Avenue. There were no flaggers, the police were told. It appeared from public police logs there were issues at two addresses.

Someone on Little Kate Road at 7:25 a.m. lodged a complaint about noise from classes, apparently fitness or other sort of athletic instruction. The people were “screaming very loud,” the police were told. The person wanted them to go inside, according to public police logs. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Thursday, Aug. 13 at 9:14 p.m., someone reported hearing a youngster yell “Help, I am being kidnapped” somewhere along Park Avenue. The person told the police they did not see a vehicle. The police indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

The police at 1:48 p.m., the police received a report of a man making “comments to teenage girls on the patio. Comments about bodies,” according to police logs. The case was reported at the Park City Library building. The person left in a Chevrolet Suburban that was described as “shiny red” in color. The police said the circumstances were suspicious.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Snow Creek Drive at 12:16 p.m.

A person at 11:01 p.m. reported being unable to find his truck on S.R. 224. The person hiked for three hours and lost the vehicle, the police said.

On Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 2:35 p.m., a waterworks break was reported on Webster Court. The water was flooding driveways, the police were told.

Someone on Woodside Avenue at 2:17 p.m. reported a construction crew dumped gravel on the road, blocking the street. The person questioned whether the crew had a permit for that sort of work, according to police logs.

On Tuesday Aug. 11 at 6:16 p.m., the police received a complaint that someone “put concrete all over their yard” on Park Avenue. The person wanted the police to respond.

On Monday, Aug. 10 at 4:27 p.m., a car was reported to be idling the engine for several hours on the 1200 block of Park Avenue.