Park City police blotter: Possible online rental scam reported

The Park City Police Department last week received a report of a possible scam involving online rental listings, a case that was logged in the period before numerous seasonal employees are expected to start securing housing as they arrive for the ski season.

The case was reported on Friday, Aug. 23 at 6:17 p.m. The person who contacted the police reported two properties advertised online could be involved. The person said the people listing the properties requested routing numbers for payment prior to showing the properties, according to the Police Department. The police indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

It was not clear from public police logs whether the properties were advertised as short-term rentals or for longer stays. The logs indicated the case stemmed from Empire Avenue, but it was not clear whether the rental was on that road or whether the person who contacted the police was there.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Aug. 25 at 3:41 a.m., the police received a report of a loud party somewhere along Empire Avenue. The department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The police at 12:01 a.m. received a complaint about parked cars in the vicinity of a construction zone on Lowell Avenue. The person who contacted the police indicated the vehicles were not believed to be allowed there, according to department logs.

On Saturday, Aug. 24 at 9 p.m., the police were told of vehicles parked in front of and behind another vehicle on Main Street. The vehicle in the middle was blocked in, the police were told.

The police at 8:29 p.m. were told of a two-car accident somewhere along Marsac Avenue. Nobody was injured, but one of the vehicles was in a lane of travel.

Someone at 6:39 p.m. contacted the Police Department about renters on Solamere Drive asking about access to a club. The renters, though, did not have access to the club, the police were told. The renters also inquired about the club’s closing time, the police said. The person who contacted the department wanted an officer to check on the club at night.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported somewhere along Empire Avenue at 6:11 p.m. The accident occurred the night before the report, the police were told.

On Friday, Aug. 23 at 7:50 p.m., the police received a call from someone on American Saddler Drive who said smoke detectors that were installed 40 feet high had sounded. There was no smoke, the police were told, and the batteries needed to be replaced. The person indicated they needed assistance changing the batteries, according to department logs.

Someone at 7:25 p.m. contacted the police asking whether an officer could retrieve a cellphone that was left at a seafood restaurant. The call was logged on Deer Valley Drive, but it was not clear whether the person was on that street or whether the restaurant was there.

A cellphone was reported stolen at 6:31 p.m. It was possibly taken at the Park City Municipal Athletic & Recreation Center, the police were told.

Water was seen bubbling up from the location of a fire hydrant on Snow Creek Drive at 5:30 p.m. The police said a utility issue was the cause.

The Police Department at 2:50 p.m. received a report of a car on fire at or close to the intersection of Hillside Avenue and Prospect Avenue. Everyone was outside the car, the police were told. There were no longer visible flames at that time, according to police logs.

On Thursday, Aug. 22 at 7:03 p.m., the police were told of a vehicle parked in a driveway, blocking another driver from leaving. The report was logged on Main Street.

Someone found a wallet on Marsac Avenue and contacted the police at 5:24 p.m.

On Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 3:20 p.m., someone reported seeing a motorcycle driving on a trail, apparently the route along Poison Creek, a few minutes prior to the call to the police. The sighting was in the vicinity of Bonanza Drive and the motorcycle was headed southbound, or the direction toward Old Town.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Snow Creek Drive at 1:57 p.m. The police said a note with a phone number was left.

Someone on Woodside Avenue at 10:27 a.m. reported construction dust on a vehicle. The police indicated the case was civil in nature rather than criminal.

On Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 4:58 p.m., a suspected drunken driving case was logged in the vicinity of the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Park Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Monday, Aug. 19 at 6:14 p.m., the police received a complaint of water exiting a manhole somewhere along Three Kings Drive. The water was “flooding the sidewalks and lawns,” the police were told.