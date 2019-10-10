Park City police blotter: Possible rental fraud reported

The Park City Police Department last week received a report about issues as someone attempted to rent a place on Deer Valley Drive.

The Police Department at 9:56 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 was told the person forwarded an unspecified amount of money for the rental and then flew to Salt Lake City to see the unit.

The other person, though, said “they were busy” and could not show the place, the police were told. The person attempting to rent the place was requested to provide additional monies, the police said. The Police Department logged the case as a suspected fraud.

Public police logs did not provide details, including the dollar figure involved and the length of the rental. It seems likely, though, it was a long-term rental since someone was willing to fly to see the place.

The Police Department sometimes receives complaints about rentals that are found to be suspected frauds. Cases over the years have involved short-term rentals sought for vacations as well as long-term agreements for people moving to Park City.

The cases sometimes increase in the fall and early winter as people, including seasonal workers, attempt to secure housing for the ski season.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Oct. 6 at 8:20 p.m., the police received a complaint about the doorbell ringing at a residence on Mellow Mountain Road and the person finding nobody there when they answered. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

The police at 11:16 a.m. received a complaint about loud music and a neighbor wanting the volume lowered. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Saturday, Oct. 5 at 11:29 p.m., a person was suspected to be intoxicated on Main Street. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 6:55 p.m. received a complaint from someone on River Birch Court about a drone that was flying above a house. It had been in the air several hours, the police were told.

A camper was reported to be parked illegally somewhere along Daly Avenue at 2:05 p.m. The person who contacted the Police Department wanted the camper ticketed or moved, according to public police logs.

Kids were reportedly loud on the third floor of a building on Lowell Avenue at 1:59 a.m. The Police Department classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A suspected drunken driving case was reported on Deer Valley Drive at 1:27 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Friday, Oct. 4 at 6:35 p.m. the police received a complaint that golfers, who were possibly intoxicated, were causing unspecified damage to a house in Thaynes Canyon. The police indicated the case was civil rather than criminal in nature.

On Thursday, Oct. 3 at 7:17 p.m., the police were told water was flowing from the street into a yard on Butch Cassidy Court. The police said the water was the result of a utility issue.

Three bicyclists and one person riding a scooter were reported to be in the skate park at City Park at 6:56 p.m. Bicycles and scooters are prohibited and they were told to leave.

Motorcyclists were reported to be speeding and “out of control” on eastbound U.S. 40 at 5:58 p.m.

On Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 9:40 p.m., a dog was reported to be barking for an hour. The police were told the barking was an ongoing issue.

A carbon monoxide detector sounded in a building on Daly Avenue at 4:31 p.m.

A delivery was reportedly left at a neighbor’s house on Woodside Avenue rather than the intended recipient’s residence sometime prior to the 9:41 a.m. report to the police. The Police Department logged the case as a suspected theft.

On Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 2:49 p.m., the police were told a driver hit “all kinds of signs” on S.R. 224, resulting in a flat tire. The driver continued southbound toward Park City, the police were told.

On Monday, Sept. 30 at 3:35 p.m., the police received a complaint about what was described as a “large chunk” of a tire in the road on eastbound U.S. 40. The Police Department indicated the piece of tire crated a traffic hazard.

Someone found a wallet on Lowell Avenue sometime prior to the 7:22 a.m. report to the police and turned it in to hotel staffers. The police were told the hotel would forward the wallet to the department.