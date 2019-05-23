Park City police blotter: Rabbits seen in Prospector

Sunday, May 19

At 8:53 p.m., the police received a report about two rabbits with white fur on the edge of the street at or close to the intersection of Sidewinder Drive and Comstock Drive.

The police were told the rabbits appeared to be pets rather than wild ones. The person who contacted the Police Department indicated they were worried a driver would hit the rabbits, according to police logs.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

A police officer at 8:50 p.m. stopped a driver headed eastbound on S.R. 248 after, according to the department, the driver was determined to be traveling 65 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 50 mph.

The Police Department at 10:02 a.m. received a report that bicycles were taken out of a garage on Belle Starr Court. The bicycles disappeared in the overnight hours, the police were told. The Police Department logged the case as a suspected burglary.

Saturday, May 18

At 2:17 p.m., a vehicle was reported to have been abandoned somewhere on Woodside Avenue. It had been left for several months and was located just outside a driveway, the police were told. The Police Department, however, indicated the vehicle was parked on private property rather than in a public location.

Friday, May 17

At 11:46 p.m., a police officer stopped a driver in the vicinity of the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Snow Creek Drive after the driver reportedly did not move at a green light. The driver impeded traffic, the police said.

Someone found a wallet in a garage in the Main Street core and contacted the police at 8:20 p.m.

A car was reported to be idling the engine on Round Valley Way at 4:57 p.m. The engine had been idling for at least 20 minutes, the police were told. The Police Department logged the case as a suspected violation of City Hall’s rules against vehicle idling.

The Police Department at 2:45 p.m. received a report of a moped that had been left on Trailside Court for several years. It had not been moved, the police were told.

Thursday, May 16

At 6:14 p.m., the police were told of three people, appearing to be teens, riding a dirt bike at a high speed on Lucky John Drive. They were ignoring stop signs, the police were told.

The Police Department was summoned to Ontario Avenue at 5:32 p.m., when a dispute about parking was reported. The police were told a white truck was left in the person’s parking spot. It is an ongoing problem, the police were told. The caller asked the other person not to park there for three consecutive days, according to department logs.

Someone reported unspecified damage to a vehicle on Swede Alley at 3:05 p.m. The damage occurred between 9:25 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., the police were told. The Police Department logged the case as suspected criminal mischief.

Tuesday, May 14

At 11:50 a.m., the police were told a tire came off a vehicle on S.R. 224, hitting a trailing vehicle on the state highway. The police said nobody was injured.

The police at 12:25 a.m. received a complaint from someone on Deer Valley Drive about a person using a pressure washer. The noise kept the caller awake, the police were told. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

Monday, May 13

At 10:40 a.m., a cow moose and a calf were seen along S.R. 224. The animals might have been attempting to cross the state highway, the police were told.