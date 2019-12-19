Park City police blotter: Rideshare driver yelled at

On Sunday, Dec. 15 at 8:22 p.m., a traffic accident involving a bus and a private vehicle was reported at the intersection of Heber Avenue and Swede Alley. Nobody was injured, but public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 2:06 p.m. were told a piece of heavy machinery that was pushing snow to the sides of the road on Telemark Drive, creating more road space for drivers, destroyed a mailbox.

A valet driver on Marsac Avenue backed a vehicle into a wall at 11:24 a.m., the police were told.

On Saturday, Dec. 14 at 6:34 p.m., a vehicle was reported to be stuck in a snow bank at or close to the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Park Avenue. A tow truck was called, but the vehicle was “in a bad spot” and blocking traffic, the police were told. Cars could maneuver around the vehicle but buses could not, according to police logs.

A suspected drunken driver was reported at the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Comstock Drive at 6:27 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

Water was seen in a yard on Nansen Court at 5:40 p.m. The water appeared to be seeping out of a home, the police were told. The Police Department said a utility issue was the cause.

The police at 4:36 p.m. received a complaint of someone finding wires of some sort on Hillside Avenue. The wires may have been pulled up by a snowplow, the police were told. Someone wrapped the wires and pushed them back into a hole, but the cover was missing, the police were told. The Police Department said there was a traffic hazard at the location.

The Police Department at 10:39 a.m. received a report of a traffic accident on Evening Star Drive. One of the vehicles involved was outfitted with a snowplow, the police were told. Nobody was injured, the police said.

A snowplow hit a rock wall on Sampson Avenue at 9:55 a.m., causing an unspecified amount of damage.

A ridesharing firm driver parked on Main Street at 12:21 a.m. told the police a man in a sport utility vehicle “yelled at her and started harassing her.” Public police logs did not provide details about the man’s concerns. The person who contacted the police was worried about an escalation, according to public police logs.

On Friday, Dec. 13 at 11:17 a.m., a stoplight, apparently in the southbound direction, was reportedly covered with snow at the intersection of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive. Just earlier, at 11:04 a.m., a stoplight at the intersection of S.R. 248 and Round Valley Drive was reported to be snow packed. The person who contacted the police said they could not see the colors of the stoplight. The Police Department indicated the snow-covered stoplights created a traffic hazard.

On Thursday, Dec. 12 at 10:25 a.m., a piece of heavy machinery apparently struck a natural gas line on S.R. 224.

On Wednesday, Dec. 11, at least two large screws were found on the road at or close to the intersection of Park Avenue and Prospector Drive at 6:58 p.m. The police said the screws were a traffic hazard.

Two buses reportedly clipped vehicle mirrors at or close to the intersection of Park Avenue and 11th Street at 6:25 p.m. Both traffic lanes were blocked afterward, the police said. Nobody was injured.