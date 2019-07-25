Park City police blotter: Skater causes a hazard on road

A Park City Police Department officer at 12:32 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, warned a person against skating in the middle of the road somewhere along Park Avenue.

The person was “causing a hazard,” the police said. Public police logs did not specify whether the person was using a skateboard or another sort of wheeled equipment.

Other issues reported to the Police Department last week included:

Sunday, July 21

At 6:26 p.m., someone on Little Kate Road told the police they might be the “subject” of an unspecified case of mail fraud. Public police logs did not provide details.

The Police Department at 10:27 a.m. received a report of the suspected theft of a mountain bike on Empire Avenue. The bicycle, described as a red Schwinn, was last seen several days prior to the report to the police. The Police Department was told it was taken from under a stairwell. The bicycle is valued at $300.

A suspected intoxication case was logged on Main Street at 2:05 a.m.

Friday, July 19

At 6:57 p.m., a police officer stopped a driver on Park Avenue after, the police said, watching the person drive through a flashing red signal at a crosswalk without stopping first.

Water was seen escaping from an empty lot somewhere along Park Avenue at 7:13 p.m. The Police Department indicated the water was the result of a utility issue.

Someone on Park Avenue at 2:22 p.m. told the police a dog that was off a leash jumped on someone on a trail. The same dog was off a leash two consecutive nights, the police were told.

The Police Department at 4:50 a.m. received a complaint of two youngsters, reported to be dressed in black, “searching cars” in the vicinity of Lower Iron Horse Loop Road. A car alarm was triggered, the police were told.

Thursday, July 18

At 9:28 p.m., a person, who the police were told may have been intoxicated, hit someone on Sidewinder Drive. The Police Department classified the case as a suspected assault.

The Police Department at 11:11 a.m. received a complaint of someone tampering with a speed trailer on Solamere Drive. The speed limit numbers were flipped from 25 mph to 52 mph, the police were told.

A suspected violation of City Hall’s rules against vehicle idling was reported on Main Street at 8:19 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details, such as the amount of time the engine may have been running.

Someone contacted the Police Department at 6:22 a.m. reporting that a construction crew on Deer Valley Drive started to work prior to 6 a.m. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

Wednesday, July 17

At 12:19 a.m., a man was suspected of having a fake identification on Main Street. An officer was summoned.

Monday, July 15

At 11:17 a.m., a scooter was found in a courtyard on the Swede Alley side of a Main Street property.

A man was seen walking on the road toward the southern end of Daly Avenue carrying a tent at 8:57 a.m.