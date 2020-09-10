Park City police blotter: ‘Sketchy’ people seen in the city

On Friday, Sept. 4 at 12:31 p.m., the police received a complaint that a vehicle, described as a travel van, was blocking a parking lot on Main Street. The police were told drivers were unable to exit the lot. The Police Department indicated the van presented a traffic hazard.

Someone at 11:57 a.m. reported the scent of natural gas somewhere along Woodside Avenue. The person also told the police they heard the sound of “air rushing.”

On Thursday, Sept. 3 at 11:19 p.m., the police received a complaint about a party in the vicinity of the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Sunnyside Drive. The person who contacted the police was unsure of the location of the noise. The police were unable to find the party. The case was logged as suspected disturbing the peace.

The police at 7:52 p.m. received a complaint about two people on Little Kate Road who were described as “white middle aged people looking sketchy.” They were seen “hiding behind” an electrical box, the police were told. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

The Police Department received a report classified as a smoke scare at or close to the intersection of Solamere Drive and Sun Ridge Court. The 80-foot-wide plume was light gray in color and close to residences, the police were told. The police received the report at 7:26 p.m.

The police stopped five drivers over the course of approximately 45 minutes on S.R. 224, apparently along the stretch inside Park City that is also known as Marsac Avenue. At least three of the stops were for suspected speeding, the police said. At least one of the others dealt with what was described as an equipment violation. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 3:46 p.m. were told of a moose on Cooke Drive that was close to a house. The person who contacted the police was worried about youngsters. The moose was described as large.

The Police Department at 11:38 a.m. received a complaint about two or three trucks that were parked on Comstock Drive with their engines running for longer than 40 minutes. The police logged the case as a suspected violation of City Hall’s rules against idling vehicles.

Someone on Three Kings Court at 9:45 a.m. reported a car had been left in front of a house for nearly a month. The car was “causing issues with him bringing his trailer in and out of his driveway,” the person who filed the report told the police, according to department logs. Another car was left nearby, the police were told.

Traffic cones were hit sometime before 6:02 a.m. and were left scattered on S.R. 248. The police indicated the cones presented a traffic hazard. An officer replaced them.

On Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 9:40 p.m., someone told the police two drivers almost hit them while walking a dog, apparently on Aspen Springs Drive. The person told the agency there was “not a lot of police presence” and “this happens a lot,” according to department logs.

A driver told the police a softball shattered one of the vehicle’s windows as they drove by the softball field at City Park. The police received the report at 8:07 p.m.

The police at 4:59 p.m. received a complaint that a person, apparently at the Park Avenue post office, refused to wear a mask and refused to leave. The person claimed to have a medical condition, the police were told.

Someone from Prospector Avenue approached the police with questions about “a noisy neighbor who is up all night.” The police received the information at 8:18 a.m., but public department logs did not provide details.

A bonfire was reported on Woodside Avenue at 12:50 a.m. The police indicated the case involved a code enforcement issue.

On Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 9:12 p.m., a driver hit a deer at or close to the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Aerie Drive and left. The animal was left at the scene, but it was not clear from public police logs whether it had been killed.

The police at 6:40 p.m. received a complaint about a group of people who were playing games on Homestake Road and who were described as “loud and intimidating.” The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The police at 1:15 p.m. received a report of people in front of the Main Street post filming others. The Police Department was told a confrontation ensued. The agency indicated the circumstances were suspicious. Shortly later, at 2:01 p.m., so-called First Amendment auditors were reported on Main Street.

The Police Department at 11:11 a.m. received a report about construction on Main Street that has blocked a driver from leaving a driveway. There were cones in front of the driveway, the police were told.

A person was reported to be camping at or close to a Round Valley trailhead at 8:08 a.m. The person had a car with California license plates, the police were told, but it was not clear from public police logs whether the person was staying inside the vehicle. The police described the circumstances as suspicious.

On Monday, Aug. 31 at 4:54 p.m., a dead pine tree was reported to be blocking the road somewhere along Royal Street. The police said a streets crew would be needed.

Someone in Park City at 9:39 a.m. inquired about disposing of a gun and a “suitcase full of ammunition.”

The police at 8:44 a.m. received a report of someone shooting squirrels with an air gun on Payday Drive. The police said the circumstances were suspicious.