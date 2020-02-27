Park City police blotter: Skiers seen on stairs

On Sunday, Feb. 23 at 10:50 p.m., a police officer stopped a driver after watching the person drive through a stop sign without stopping at the intersection of Swede Alley and Heber Avenue. The officer pulled the driver over at the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Aerie Drive.

The police were called to Webster Drive at 10:47 p.m. after someone reported a loud party. The police were told “officers will hear it when they arrive,” according to department logs. The Police Department classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The police at 8:47 p.m. received a complaint about a person described as a “very inebriated man” on Park Avenue. The person was in a lobby causing problems and yelling profanities, the police were told. The Police Department logged the case as suspected intoxication.

A vehicle was parked too close to the intersection of Main Street and 4th Street at 6:55 p.m. The police said the vehicle obstructed traffic.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported at or close to the intersection of Swede Alley and 4th Street at 6:37 p.m. One of the vehicles involved was a Chevrolet Suburban without license plates, the police were told. One of the vehicles, apparently the Suburban, was last seen on Deer Valley Drive.

A driver reportedly hit a dog on Empire Avenue at 12:50 p.m. The police were told drivers were speeding in the neighborhood when the pet was hit. Public police logs indicated the suspect vehicle was a Toyota Sequoia with Utah license plates. The vehicle “sped off” after the accident, the police were told. A neighbor took the dog to a veterinarian, according to public police logs.

Water was seen “pouring out” of a garage and onto the street on Morning Star Drive at 9:11 a.m.

On Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7:11 p.m., the police received a complaint about a neighbor playing a stereo outside. The volume was loud and “the neighbors do not appreciate the music,” according to public police logs.

Youngsters were seen skiing on stairways and railings on Deer Valley Drive, the police were told at 2:23 p.m. They were seen the day before. The person who contacted the Police Department said the practice was prohibited and the youngsters had returned.

The police at 12:28 p.m. received a complaint about a driver regarding unspecified “issues with their horn.” The case was reported on Snow Creek Drive. The Police Department described the circumstances as suspicious, but the police logs did not provide details.

Graffiti was seen on a wall of a Main Street building at 9:52 a.m.

A pedestrian who was apparently carrying skis “walked/ran” into a car with the skis, damaging the vehicle, the police were told at 9:16 a.m. The case was reported on Deer Valley Drive.

A taxi driver contacted the police at 1:03 a.m., indicating a customer on Deer Valley Drive refused to pay. The Police Department classified the case as suspected disorderly conduct.

The Police Department logged three cases in quick succession involving drivers leaving vehicles too close to a fire hydrant at or close to the intersection of Main Street and 5th Street. The cases were reported in the 12 a.m. hour.

On Thursday, Feb. 20 at 12:09 a.m., a car with the engine running was seen on Snow Creek Drive. Someone was inside, the police said. An officer found a rideshare driver resting.

On Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 1:41 p.m., skiers were seen building a jump close to a City Hall waterworks building off Monitor Drive. They were told the location was municipal property, the police said.

The police at 10:29 a.m. were told of a pickup truck at or close to the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Deer Valley Drive dropping ski gear onto the road while accelerating. The police said the gear created a traffic hazard.

On Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 8:41 p.m., someone told the police a person was seen putting bedding into a vehicle on Golden Way. The person who contacted the Police Department was worried the other individual might be sleeping at the location. The police classified the circumstances as suspicious.

Two snowboards were seen in the road on S.R. 248 close to Wyatt Earp Way. The police indicated the snowboards created a traffic hazard.

On Monday, Feb. 17 at 9:50 p.m., someone told the police a rideshare driver might be intoxicated on Sidewinder Drive. The driver went the wrong way in a parking lot, the police were told.

Skis were reported to have been stolen on Lowell Avenue at 3:43 p.m.

A truck was left in a driveway on Crescent Road at 3:41 p.m. The truck blocked a renter’s vehicle, the police were told.

A suspected vehicle burglary was reported on Monitor Drive at 8:53 a.m. Someone went through the vehicle after it was left with the engine running, the police were told. It was not clear from public police logs whether anything was taken from inside the vehicle.