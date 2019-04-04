Park City police blotter: Sleepy driver pulled over

Sunday, March 31

At 8:53 p.m., the police pulled over a driver somewhere along Park Avenue, discovering, according to department logs, the license plate apparently belonged to a previous owner. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 3:08 p.m. received a complaint about people drinking beer outside the Park City Ice Arena. A police officer who investigated did not find anyone. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

Someone on Sidewinder Drive lodged a noise complaint at 3:29 a.m. The police were told the person asked the noisy people to be quiet several times. The Police Department classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A police officer pulled over a driver on S.R. 224 at 12:22 a.m., finding the person to be sleepy, according to public police logs. The driver would "find somewhere close to pull over and take a nap," according to department logs.

Saturday, March 30

At 2:28 p.m., a wallet was found somewhere along Park Avenue. The police were contacted.

A police officer at 8:37 a.m. reported watching vehicles passing uphill construction traffic by crossing into the oncoming traffic lane on Marsac Avenue. Shortly afterward, at 9:06 a.m., an officer stopped a driver and issued a ticket claiming the person crossed into the oncoming traffic lane.

A loud party was reported somewhere along Sidewinder Drive at 1:44 a.m. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

Friday, March 29

At 10:45 p.m., three men were reported to be on Main Street as two of them were fighting and the other was on the ground. They left toward a nightclub, the police were told. The Police Department classified the case as suspected disorderly conduct.

The police at 8:30 p.m. received a complaint that a person, who was suspected to be intoxicated, was "verbally aggressive" on Royal Street. The person who contacted the police wanted the person removed. The Police Department classified the case as suspected disorderly conduct.

A police officer stopped a driver on Hillside Avenue at 12:16 p.m. after the driver reportedly did not yield to uphill traffic. Public police logs did not detail whether the officer warned the driver or issued a ticket.

Thursday, March 28

Over a period of approximately 30 minutes, the police received two complaints about noise on Norfolk Avenue. The police at 11:07 p.m. were told music was "blasting" while at 10:35 p.m., loud people were in a hot tub. It was not clear from public police logs whether the two reports were logged at the same location. The Police Department described both of the cases as suspected disturbing the peace.

The police at 9:43 p.m. received a report of someone possibly attempting to force open a vehicle on Iron Horse Drive. Weather stripping had been pulled away and the paint was chipped, the police were told.

A suspected violation of City Hall's rules against vehicle idling was reported on Main Street at 7:41 a.m.

Monday, March 25

At 4:51 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Park Avenue.

The police at 1:03 p.m. received a complaint that a sign placed at the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Sunnyside Drive during the Sundance Film Festival remained in place. The sign was still "blocking the road," the police were told. The person who contacted the Police Department wanted the sign removed.