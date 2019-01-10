Park City police blotter: Slide-off accidents reported

The Park City Police Department on Sunday responded to a series of calls related to the difficult driving conditions as a persistent snow fell.

The cases included a slide-off accident that was reported at 5:04 p.m. at or close to one of the intersections of Ontario Avenue and Marsac Avenue. A little earlier, at 3:10 p.m., a vehicle reportedly became stuck in a snow bank on Kearns Boulevard outside Park City High School.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

Sunday, Jan. 6

The Police Department received at least two reports of people suspected to be intoxicated within 33 minutes. The first case was logged at 10:12 p.m. at the Old Town transit center. The other case was in front of a business on Bonanza Drive at 10:45 p.m.

The Police Department at 3:08 p.m. received a complaint of parked vehicles causing problems for drivers in the vicinity of the intersection of Woodside Avenue and 14th Street. A police officer found cars parked on the road, but there was enough room for drivers to get through, according to department logs.

The police at 1:14 p.m. received a complaint from the municipal transit system about vehicles parked on both sides of Prospector Avenue, making it difficult for drivers to get through.

Recommended Stories For You

The Police Department at 2:14 a.m. received a complaint of loud people shooting off fireworks in the vicinity of the Town Bridge. The complaint was logged from nearby Woodside Avenue. The Police Department classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

Saturday, Jan. 5

At 11:27 p.m., the police received a complaint about a driver who was reported to be traveling in an erratic fashion. The case was reported on Munchkin Road. The driver ran a red light and almost hit the person who contacted the Police Department, according to agency logs.

A driver reportedly nearly hit a husky on Park Avenue at 6:46 p.m. The pet ran away, the police said.

The police at 6:46 p.m. received a complaint about a pet stuck in an elevator of a home on Larkspur Drive. The elevator was stuck between floors, the police were told. The person told the police there had not been problems with the elevator previously.

Someone on American Saddler Drive at 4:18 p.m. told the police they purchased $700 worth of food from a person who apparently was selling door to door. A check-cashing company indicated a fraud may have occurred, the police were told. The Police Department said the case was civil rather than criminal in nature.

The police at 9:28 a.m. received a complaint that a construction crew was parked illegally somewhere along Woodside Avenue. The parked vehicles narrowed the width of available roadway, the police were told. The person who contacted the Police Department indicated the crew had been there for longer than an hour.

Friday, Jan. 4

At 6:09 p.m., the Park City Streets Department contacted the Police Department indicating trash needed to be moved off the street somewhere along Park Avenue. The items included a couch and cushions, according to public police logs.

Thursday, Jan. 3

At 9:38 p.m., the police received a complaint of younger people attempting to use identifications suspected to be false to get into a Main Street bar.

Wednesday, Jan. 2

At 11:55 p.m., a woman was apparently ordered out of a Main Street nightclub. She was suspected to be intoxicated, the police said. The woman yelled and scratched a security guard, the police were told.

A China Bridge garage parking-gate arm was reported to be stuck in the up position at 11:03 p.m. The Police Department classified the case as suspected criminal mischief.

Two youngsters were reportedly throwing rocks at cars somewhere along Holiday Ranch Loop Road at 6:03 p.m. A rock hit the car of the person who contacted the police, according to department logs. The Police Department classified the case as suspected criminal mischief.

The police at 3:36 p.m. were told someone threw a jacket with a flashlight inside at another person on Deer Crest Estates Drive.

Monday, Dec. 31

At 8:03 p.m., the police received a complaint about fireworks on Hackney Court. The fireworks were landing on the caller's house, the police said.

The police at 10:38 a.m. received a complaint about what was described as an ongoing problem involving a person using the power source of a construction crew to charge an electric vehicle. The case was logged on King Road.

A carbon monoxide detector sounded on Nansen Court at 7:13 a.m.