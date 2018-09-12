Park City police blotter: slow-moving driver reported on Main Street

The Park City Police Department last weekend received a complaint about a driver who was apparently moving especially slowly on Main Street, a road where traffic is at a crawl at the busiest times.

The slow-moving driver was reported at 5:39 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8. The vehicle was traveling "so slowly so he could look at the sights," the police were told. Cars were entering the oncoming lane of traffic to move around the vehicle, the person who contacted the police said.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Sept. 9 at 4:30 p.m., the police received a report that a guest assaulted an employee at a business somewhere along Lowell Avenue. The Police Department classified the case as suspected disorderly conduct. Public police logs did not provide details.

A case reported as suspected disorderly conduct was reported on Main Street at 1:15 a.m. The case was initially reported as a possible assault, but the nature of the case was later changed. Public police logs did not provide details.

The Police Department received two reports of suspected intoxication in the Main Street core in quick succession. The first case was reported at 12:45 a.m. at or close to the intersection of Swede Alley and 9th Street while the other was reported on Main Street.

A police officer at 12:09 a.m. issued a citation after a vehicle was seen unattended and with the engine running on Main Street. The vehicle was also obstructing traffic, the police said.

On Saturday, Sept. 8 at 11:11 p.m., the police received a report of noise coming from an event center on Kearns Boulevard. There was "lots of bass going on," the police were told, according to department logs. An officer who investigated found no violations of the municipal noise ordinance, according to the Police Department.

People on Lowell Avenue were reported to be very loud at 11:01 p.m. They were pounding on a floor and playing loud music, the police were told. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A police officer at 9:27 p.m. pulled over a driver at the intersection of Daly Avenue and Hillside Avenue after, according to the police, passengers "jumped out" while the vehicle was stopped to allow people to cross the street.

Someone at 7:14 p.m. reported the music from a wedding along Main Street was louder than is typical. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A woman was reportedly seen inside a vehicle on Snow Creek Drive talking on a phone for 20 minutes while the engine was running. The Police Department indicated the case involved a suspected violation of City Hall's rules against vehicle idling.

Camera gear was reportedly stolen on Park Avenue, with the police receiving the report at 5:01 p.m. The gear disappeared a little bit prior to the report. Public police logs did not provide details about the equipment.

Someone went to the Park Avenue police station at 10:10 a.m. to report receiving a $100 bill that might be counterfeit during a yard sale.

A driver reportedly hit a young deer on the 2000 block of Park Avenue at 12:13 a.m. The animal was seen "crawling across the road," the police were told.

On Friday, Sept. 7 at 9:15 p.m., a fight reportedly broke out between kids on or close to the bleachers at Park City High School. Police officers did not find a problem.

A person at 11:33 a.m. told the police they were locked out of a vehicle on Main Street. A tow truck was summoned to assist.

Water was seen gushing out of the ground somewhere along Holiday Ranch Loop Road at 7:35 a.m. The Police Department blamed the issue on a utility problem.

Someone reportedly "started throwing punches" on Main Street at 12:20 a.m. The person hit three people and left. It was not clear from public police logs whether the person was inside a nightclub at the time.

On Thursday, Sept. 6 at 10:11 p.m. someone on Park Avenue reported construction activity nearby. The person could hear the loud beeping noise of heavy machinery backing up, the police were told. The Police Department classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported in a parking lot on Round Valley Drive at 3:17 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Wednesday, Sept. 5 at 4:54 p.m., a waterworks break was reported on Mountain Ridge Court.

A wallet was reported stolen on the 2200 block of Deer Valley Drive at 3:41 p.m. The wallet was taken during a concert, the police were told. There were fraudulent charges on a card before a lodging property in West Valley City contacted the victim saying the wallet was found, the police said.

On Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 1:53 p.m., a traffic accident was reported in an intersection along Lowell Avenue. The police were told a vehicle, apparently without a driver, "started going by itself" and hit another vehicle. A tow truck was called.

On Monday, Sept. 3 at 4:21 p.m., the police were told that shuttle buses "scammed" someone. The Police Department indicated the case was civil rather than criminal in nature.

A car alarm on Main Street was reported at 10:08 a.m. The alarm started to sound the day before, the police were told. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.