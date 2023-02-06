Park City police blotter: Snow removal ‘woke up the whole building’

Police-blotter-image-5-2

The Park City Police Department last week logged a complaint about the noise from a snow-removal operation.

The police at 8:27 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1 received a complaint from someone on Lowell Avenue, where heavy machinery was reportedly used at 5 a.m. for snow removal. The noise “woke up the whole building,” the police were told.

The person who contacted the police said there had been a similar occurrence before. The Police Department classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

It appeared from the police logs the heavy machinery was used by the private sector rather than a municipal crew.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Feb. 5 at 7:16 p.m., a police officer pulled over a driver in the area of the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Buffalo Bill Drive after observing one of the vehicle’s headlights was out and the brake lights were not working. The driver was also speeding, the police said.

On Saturday, Feb. 4 at 3:29 p.m., a minivan was reportedly left in the middle of a street in the area of the intersection of Meadows Drive and Ridgeview Drive. The vehicle created a traffic hazard, the police said.

The police at 12:43 p.m. received a complaint about a van that was left on Woodside Avenue parked in the wrong direction. It was also too close to a fire hydrant, the police were told.

A police officer stopped a driver on the 400 block of Main Street at 1:22 a.m., indicating the vehicle was impeding traffic as it picked up passengers. A similar case was logged nearby on Main Street just earlier.

A police officer pulled over a vehicle at 12:22 a.m. in the area of Swede Alley and 5th Street after observing a red light displayed on the front. The officer informed the driver of state laws regulating lights that are red and blue on vehicles.

On Thursday, Feb. 2 at 10:44 p.m., a water leak, described as major, was reported on Woodbine Way. Public police logs did not provide details.

A rug was reported to be in the road on S.R. 224 at 9:41 p.m. The rug was described as a traffic hazard and was moved out of the road.

A police officer pulled over a driver in the area of the intersection of Park Avenue and Payday Drive, indicating the vehicle was traveling 50 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 35 mph. Public police logs did not provide details about whether the driver received a warning or a ticket.

The police at 1:03 a.m. were present at a Main Street nightclub as security removed a man who was described as being disorderly. Public police logs did not provide details about the man’s behavior.

On Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 11:06 a.m., a truck was reported to be stopped with the flashers activated in the middle lane of Kearns Boulevard. There was no driver at the scene, the police were told. The person who contacted the police said up to eight cars were backed up and “people are trying to go around him unsafely,” according to department logs.

Up to five elk were seen along S.R. 224 at 7:17 a.m. The animals were “thinking about crossing” but were not on the road at the time of the report, the police said.

On Tuesday, Jan, 31 at 6:34 p.m., a vehicle was reportedly left in a location where it blocked a driveway on Park Avenue.

Someone contacted the police at 11:29 a.m. indicating they could not open a door on Crescent Road. It was possibly frozen, according to police logs. It was not clear from the logs what sort of door was involved.

On Monday, Jan. 30 at 3:42 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Park Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 2:23 p.m. were told of a plastic bag, described as big, on S.R. 224. It appeared to contain laundry or sheets, the police said. In an unrelated case, at 12:34 p.m., garbage cans reportedly tipped over, leaving trash in the road in the area of the Old Town roundabout. The police in both cases said traffic hazards were created.