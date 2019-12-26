Park City police blotter: Snowboarders seen at waterworks building

The Park City Police Department on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 11:56 a.m. indicated snowboarders were spotted on or close to a waterworks building off the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Bonanza Drive, close to the Park City Cemetery.

There was also a vehicle blocking the gate, according to the Police Department.

The police classified the case as suspected trespassing.

The Police Department occasionally receives reports of skiers or snowboarders using buildings such as the waterworks facility close to the cemetery to perform jumps or other maneuvers.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Dec. 22 at 6:56 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Main Street. Public police logs did not provide details. Another hit-and-run case was logged a little bit earlier that day, in the 5 p.m. hour on Swede Alley. A witness left a note in the case on Swede Alley.

Cars were reported to be parked on the side of the road at or close to the intersection of Park Avenue and Heber Avenue, making turns difficult, the police were told. The case was reported at 4:17 p.m.

The police at 6:08 a.m. received a report that the wind was creating snowdrifts along the S.R. 248 entryway. The snow was approximately 12 inches deep at the location of the drifts, the police were told. The Police Department indicated the drifts created a traffic hazard.

Two groups of people were reported to be “exchanging words” on Main Street at 12:49 a.m. The confrontation was broken up, the police said. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disorderly conduct.

On Saturday, Dec. 21 at 6:59 p.m., a vehicle was reportedly left in the middle of the road on Main Street.

A wallet disappeared from an area in the vicinity of lockers on Lowell Avenue. The wallet was left in a basket and was gone when the person returned, the police were told. The case was reported at 11:28 a.m.

A vehicle was reportedly left in a location on Daly Avenue where it blocked a driveway at 11:20 a.m.

On Friday, Dec. 20 at 3:38 p.m., a truck was reportedly parked in a location on Swede Alley close to the Old Town transit center. The truck was in the way of buses, the police were told.

The police at 1:32 p.m. received a report of broken windows on a car on Main Street. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7:28 p.m., vehicles were reported to be parked on both sides of Aspen Springs Drive, blocking the road. The person who contacted the Police Department indicated they could not drive home as a result of the vehicles left on the sides of the road.

Up to three trucks were reportedly blocking a driveway on Three Kings Drive at 2:01 p.m. The drivers refused to move the vehicles, the police were told.

A license plate was reported to be missing from a vehicle at 12:18 p.m. The case was reported at the Park Avenue police station, but it was not clear from public police logs where the plate disappeared.

Vehicles were reported to be parked on both sides of a driveway on Park Avenue at 12:15 p.m. The person who contacted the Police Department could not drive in or out, according to public police logs.

On Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 2:05 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Park Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 6:29 p.m., music was reported somewhere along Iron Mountain Drive. The music was “so loud that she can hear it inside her home,” the police were told. The Police Department classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A police officer pulled over a driver at 6:03 p.m. in the vicinity of Kearns Boulevard and Snow Creek Drive after reportedly watching the person throw a lit cigarette from the vehicle.

On Monday, Dec. 16 at 7:13 p.m., mattress boxes were reported to be in the road somewhere along Marsac Avenue. The Police Department indicated the boxes created a traffic hazard.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Round Valley Drive at 1:52 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.