Park City police blotter: Snowplows bury stop sign, creating traffic hazard

The Park City Police Department last week received a complaint about the visibility of a stop sign with there being lots of snow on the sides of roads.

The case was reported on Tuesday, March 28 at 12:01 p.m. The person who contacted the department indicated “the city plows buried it with snow.” The sign is apparently along Thaynes Canyon Drive in the area of Three Kings.

The police said a traffic hazard was created.

In another case related to the amount of snow in Park City, on Sunday, April 2 at 11:47 p.m., the police received a report of snow shedding off a Park Avenue building. The snow damaged a building that is next door, the police were told. Public police logs did not provide details.

The heavy snowfall continued early in the week as another storm hit the Park City area.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department recently included:

On Sunday, April 2 at 11:06 p.m., the police were told of a noise that sounded similar to a gunshot somewhere along Kearns Boulevard. The noise was outside a building, the police were told. The Police Department said the circumstances were suspicious.

A vehicle was left in a parking spot designated for Main Street post office visitors at 7:28 p.m., but the driver apparently did not head into the building. An officer warned the person upon their return.

The police at 7:13 p.m. received a report of the driver of a vehicle, described as a Mercedes-Benz, not being able to maintain their lane on Park Avenue. The vehicle was reported to be swerving prior to entering a parking lot. The Police Department described the circumstances as suspicious.

A police officer stopped a driver in the area of Park Avenue and 15th Street at 4:59 a.m. on suspicion of speeding. The police said the vehicle was traveling 58 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 40 mph. It was not clear where the 58 mph speed occurred since the limit at the location of the traffic stop is considerably lower than 40 mph. Earlier that morning, at approximately 1:15 a.m., the police issued eight warnings to drivers in the area of Main Street and Heber Avenue for what was described as a variety of violations.

On Saturday, April 1 in the period just before 11:30 p.m., the police stopped 11 drivers in the area of the intersection of Swede Alley and Heber Avenue. Warnings were given for violations of stop sign rules, the police said.

A police officer stopped a driver at 7:35 p.m. after the vehicle was seen stopped and double parked in a travel lane on Main Street. The police learned the person was “just trying to find a parking spot” and there was “confusion” of some sort.

A car was left in a driveway on Oak Wood Drive for several days, the police were told. The report was logged at 10:20 a.m. and the vehicle was left on Thursday.

The police at 12:23 a.m. stopped a driver on Main Street, indicating the vehicle was outfitted with a blue light shining in the forward direction. The officer issued a warning.

On Friday, March 31 at 10:14 a.m., graffiti was reported at the China Bridge garage. Public police logs did not provide details about the nature of the tagging.

On Thursday, March 30 at 8:56 p.m., a suspected drunken driving case was logged either inside or just outside the China Bridge garage. Public police logs did not provide details.

The Police Department at 8:30 p.m. indicated vehicles left on King Road and Ridge Avenue hindered snowplows. A police officer contacted the people whose vehicles were there to have them moved.

A police officer at 6:33 p.m. stopped a driver in the area of Deer Valley Drive and Solamere Drive, indicating the vehicle was traveling at 46 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 25 mph. The officer wrote a ticket.

A pothole, described as large, was reported on Marsac Avenue close to Silver Lake Village at 6:30 p.m. The police indicated the pothole was a traffic hazard.

A police officer wrote a parking ticket after finding a vehicle was left in a crosswalk on Main Street at 6:23 p.m.

A truck was reported to be unloading unspecified goods on Thaynes Canyon Drive at 11:52 a..m. The vehicle was reported to be blocking traffic and other drivers were honking, the police said. The Police Department said the vehicle created a traffic hazard.

On Wednesday, March 29 at 5:58 p.m., at least one vehicle was reported to be on the Park City Golf Club course. The police were told a vehicle was possibly stuck. The case was reported on Thaynes Canyon Drive. The police described the circumstances as suspicious.

A suspected drunken driving case was logged on Park Avenue at 11:14 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Monday, March 27 at 7:06 p.m., a car was reportedly left in a location where it blocked a driveway on Woodside Avenue. The person who contacted the police apparently could not drive out.