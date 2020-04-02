Park City police blotter: Social distancing on stairs questioned



Police Blotter

The Park City Police Department last week received a complaint about whether people could distance themselves from others, known as social distancing, on stairs.

The police were contacted at 1:46 p.m. on Sunday, March 29, by someone on McHenry Avenue. It was not clear from the logs whether the incident occurred on that street.

The police were told someone went for a walk and “twice on their walk, as they were coming down the stairs, there were people running up and down the stairs to get their exercise,” according to the department logs.

The person wanted to speak to an officer since, according to the person, “there is no way” to stay six feet away from them.

The Police Department logged the case as a citizen assist.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, March 29 at 5:40 p.m., the police received a report that trash cans, which had been split open, were seen close to the runaway-truck ramp on Marsac Avenue. Sand had “poured out” of the trash cans, the police were told. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

The police at 2:27 p.m. received a complaint about a snowmobile in the vicinity of the Town Lift, and apparently, a Park City Mountain Resort ski run. The police said the circumstances were suspicious.

Someone on Moray Court at 4:59 a.m. contacted the police about a dog barking.

On Saturday, March 28 at 8:59 p.m., a suspected intoxication case was reported on Deer Valley Drive. Public police logs did not provide details.

At 1:54 p.m., the police received a complaint about a driver who reportedly did not yield to a truck on eastbound U.S. 40. The truck apparently was attempting to change lanes based on the presence of a Utah Highly Patrol vehicle. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Thursday, March 26 at 7:27 a.m., a truck reportedly slid off the road at or close to the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Park Avenue. The truck hit a wall and was left in a location where it blocked traffic. The driver was not there when the police arrived, according to the logs. An earlier slide-off accident was reported at the intersection of Ontario Avenue and Ontario Court at 6:28 a.m.

The police at 1:35 a.m. received a complaint about a party in a unit on Deer Valley Loop Road. The police were told the people in the unit were renting the place on a nightly basis. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Wednesday, March 25 at 4:39 p.m., an unspecified parking problem was reported at the intersection of Main Street and Heber Avenue. Someone moved the vehicle.

The police at 2:32 p.m. received a complaint that a City Hall snowplow struck a vehicle, breaking a taillight, on Sandridge Avenue.

A police officer issued a ticket at 11:15 a.m. to a parked vehicle on Monarch Drive. The police said the vehicle obstructed traffic and blocked trash from being collected.

On Tuesday, March 24 at 8:23 p.m., someone reported caring for a young moose off S.R. 224. The person told the police they did not want a driver to hit the animal.

Someone contacted the police at 3:24 p.m. indicating a driver was “swerving so bad” on S.R. 224 in the vicinity of the McPolin Farm.

On Monday, March 23 at 6:50 p.m., someone on Centennial Circle contacted the police reporting the building “has no water pressure at all.”

The police received a call at 12:36 p.m. from someone on Homestake Road saying they have fireworks leftover from Independence Day. The person was moving and did not want to take the

fireworks, according to department logs.

A suspected violation of Park City’s rules against vehicle idling was reported on Main Street at 12:21 p.m.

A deer herd reportedly was “caught” inside the track at the Dozier Field at Park City High School at 9:56 a.m. The person told the police there were two animals the day before and 10 at the time of the call.