Park City Police Blotter: Stolen items and road hazards

On Sunday, April 1 at 9:18 p.m., the police received a report that someone was ringing a doorbell of a residence where the owner was not home. A neighbor apparently told the resident. The dog at the property was "going crazy," the police were told.

A person was suspected to be intoxicated at 12:24 a.m. on Main Street. The police said friends indicated they would make sure the person got home safely.

On Saturday, March 31 at 12:40 p.m., the police received a report that a laptop computer was stolen on Captain Molly Drive. The computer was tracked to a nearby business within a few minutes, the police were told. The Police Department classified the case as a suspected theft.

The Police Department at 10:19 a.m. received a complaint that screws were on the ground in the road at or close to the intersection of Park Avenue and Kearns Boulevard. The police said the screws created a traffic hazard.

A person was reported to be screaming and throwing unspecified items on Woodside Avenue at 3:08 a.m. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Friday, March 30 at 6:11 p.m., the police received a report of someone throwing snowballs at vehicles on Marsac Avenue. The snowballs were thrown from a skier bridge, the police were told.

A driver changing a tire at 12:40 p.m. reportedly blocked a northbound lane of traffic at or close to the Old Town roundabout. The person created a traffic hazard, the police said. The Police Department assisted as the vehicle was moved to a parking lot.

A police officer at 2:39 a.m. apparently stopped a bicyclist at or close to an intersection of Cooke Drive and Stryker Avenue after observing that the bicycle was not properly illuminated.

The Police Department at 12:53 a.m. stopped a suspected drunken driver on S.R. 224. A little more than an hour before the stop, another suspected drunken driver was pulled over on Deer Valley Drive. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Thursday, March 29 at 8:19 p.m., a suspected violation of City Hall's rules against idling was reported on Swede Alley.

On Wednesday, March 28 at 10:44 p.m., someone reported a loud bass sound from a house on or close to Norfolk Avenue. The Police Department classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

At 12:25 p.m., two vehicles were reported to be blocking the road on Comstock Drive. They also blocked part of the sidewalk, the police were told.

The Police Department at 10:53 a.m. received a complaint that someone was using another person's name on a satellite-television account. Public police logs did not provide a location. The Police Department classified the case as a suspected fraud.

A stop sign was reported to be missing at the intersection of Solamere Drive and Amber Road at 9:05 a.m. The police were told there was almost a traffic accident as a result of the missing sign. The Police Department said the situation created a traffic hazard.

A building was reportedly broken into on Park Avenue at 8:34 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details, but the case was logged as a suspected burglary.

On Tuesday, March 27, two cars were reported to be blocking the road at or close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Park Avenue at 11:31 a.m. One of them appeared to be broken down, the police said.

On Monday, March 26 at 6:36 p.m., a cow moose and a calf were seen attempting to cross S.R. 224.