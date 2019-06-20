Park City police blotter: Stoplights don’t rotate from red to green

The Park City Police Department last week received two reports of stoplights that did not rotate from red to green for extended periods, including one that, according to the person who contacted the police, did not change for at least 20 minutes.

The cases were reported hours apart on Wednesday, June 12. A stoplight at the intersection of S.R. 248 and U.S. 40 at 5:36 p.m. did not rotate from red to green, the police were told. It was not clear from public police logs how long the stoplight had not rotated by the time of the report. The Police Department said the case created a traffic hazard.

Earlier that day, at 6:35 a.m., a stoplight at the intersection of S.R. 224 and Holiday Ranch Loop Road was red in one direction for at least 20 minutes, the police were told. The light was red at the time the person who contacted the police left.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

Sunday, June 16

At 10:40 p.m., the police were called to the Old Town transit center, when a woman asked for an officer because “she doesn’t feel safe,” according to public police logs. The woman asked a bus driver to contact the Police Department, the logs said. Public police logs did not provide details about the circumstances that worried the person.

Someone contacted the police at 8:55 p.m. indicating a car broke down on Wyatt Earp Way. The person did not want to have it towed at that time and told the Police Department it would be towed the next morning.

A water main reportedly broke somewhere along Royal Street at 3:52 p.m.

A bicycle was stolen on Monitor Drive sometime before the 3:38 p.m. report to the police. The Police Department logged the case as a suspected theft.

Someone called the police at 2:25 p.m. complaining that the music at the Park Silly Sunday Market was “extra loud today.” The person wanted something done about the music.

The police at 2:08 p.m. received a complaint about parking on the 1300 block of Park Avenue, where vehicles were seen on the east side of the road. Public police logs did not provide details about the issue. Earlier that day, at 12:32 p.m., the police were told of parking problems on an unspecified block of Park Avenue. The police were told the parked vehicles were “constricting it to one lane,” according to department logs.

Saturday, June 15

At 10:19 p.m., a loud party was reported somewhere along Deer Valley Drive. The police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A traffic accident was reported at or close to the Old Town roundabout at 2:52 p.m., resulting in unspecified injuries.

A suspected intoxication case was reported on Kearns Boulevard at 4:23 p.m.

A ridesharing driver was reported to be stopped in the road in the vicinity of the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Aerie Drive at 12:17 a.m. The police said the driver was lost.

Friday, June 14

At 10:14 p.m., the police were told someone might be using marijuana in a parking lot on the 2000 block of Prospector Avenue. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

The Police Department at 11:16 a.m. received a complaint that children were playing in the road at or close to one of the intersections of Sidewinder Drive and Annie Oakley Drive. The youngsters “will not move when people come into the neighborhood,” the police were told. The person who contacted the Police Department was concerned for their safety. The Police Department indicated the youngsters created a traffic hazard.

Police officers stopped at least four drivers after observing them commit stoplight violations over the course of approximately an hour ending at 12:55 a.m. The traffic stops were made in places like the intersection of Park Avenue and Kearns Boulevard as well as the intersection of S.R. 224 and Holiday Ranch Loop Road.

Thursday, June 13

At 10:13 p.m., the police were told of two people reportedly attempting to steal a cart full of groceries on Snow Creek Drive. The police classified the case as an attempted theft. Public police logs did not provide details about the goods in the cart.

A suspected drunken driving case was reported at or close to the intersection of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive at 1:05 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

Wednesday, June 12

At 7:41 p.m., water was seen “pouring out” of a manhole on Silver Cloud Drive. The Police Department indicated the case involved a utility issue. The police at 7:25 p.m. were told youngsters were seen inside a house that was under construction on Norfolk Avenue. Nobody was supposed to be inside, the police were told. The Police Department classified the case as suspected trespassing.

Tuesday, June 11

At 6:38 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported in Old Town. It was not clear from public police logs where the accident occurred, but they indicated the driver may have headed toward Ontario Avenue.

Someone on Snows Lane at 5:35 p.m. indicated a neighbor was shooting guns. Public police logs did not provide details. The Police Department said the circumstances were suspicious.

A truck was reported to be spilling gravel at or close to the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Park Avenue at 9:20 a.m. The Police Department said the gravel created a traffic hazard.

Monday, June 10

At 9:51 p.m., a driver hit a deer at or close to the intersection of Meadows Drive and Fairway Village Drive. The animal survived the initial collision. Public police logs did not provide details.

Burnt bacon triggered a fire alarm on Lucky John Drive at 7:13 p.m.