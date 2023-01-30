Park City police blotter: Sundance did not overwhelm law enforcement

Police-blotter-image-5-2

The Park City Police Department responded to a wide range of cases during the Sundance Film Festival, but the reports seemed to be more general in nature rather than stemming from large crowds and the unique complexion of the festival, which returned as an in-person event for the first time in three years.

The crowds did not appear to be as large as festivals in the pre-pandemic era even as traffic in the Main Street core became problematic. Police Department logs during Sundance show noise complaints and traffic violations, but it did not seem that the issues became overwhelming, as has been the case previously.

Some of the cases logged by the Police Department included:

On Sunday, Jan. 29 in the 11 p.m. hour, the police stopped drivers in Old Town after observing equipment violations on the vehicles. The cases included one at 11:34 p.m. on Marsac Avenue and one at 11:13 p.m. at the intersection of Hillside Avenue and Marsac Avenue involving issues with headlights and taillights. The police issued so-called fix-it tickets.

A suspected disorderly conduct case was logged on Park Avenue at 5:43 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

A trash can was reported to be in a travel lane in a roundabout in Deer Valley at 4:59 p.m., but it was not clear from public police logs whether the location was the Old Town roundabout or another one. The police said the trash can created a traffic hazard.

A police officer at 4:39 a.m. stopped a driver on S.R. 224 at 4:39 a.m., indicating the vehicle was traveling at 70 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 45 mph. Public police logs did not provide details about any enforcement action against the driver.

On Saturday, Jan. 28 at 11:41 p.m., a suspected drunken driving case was logged at the intersection of Main Street and Heber Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details.

A police officer at 11:31 p.m. stopped a driver on Marsac Avenue after observing a red light on display at the vehicle’s front. Public police logs did not provide details about the light, but the officer warned the driver and provided information about state regulations.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported somewhere along Woodside Avenue at 5:25 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police were called to the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Bonanza Drive at 8:43 a.m., when the stoplight reportedly was not cycling through green and red lights. The police were told “people are driving around drivers who are waiting,” according to public police logs. The police indicated the issue created a traffic hazard. In an unrelated case, a police officer at 6:57 a.m. stopped a driver in the area of the intersection of Park Avenue and Prospector Drive after watching the vehicle fail to stop at a red light.

On Friday, Jan. 27 at 6:58 a.m., the police were summoned to the area of the Old Town roundabout, where a vehicle was reported to be stuck in the reverse gear. The police indicated officers were sent to assist the driver in backing the vehicle into a nearby parking lot.

On Thursday, Jan. 26 at 2:23 p.m., the police reported a passenger’s seatbelt was stuck on Main Street at 2:23 p.m. The police were not successful as they attempted to release the seatbelt. Public police logs did not provide details about how the case was resolved.

The Police Department at 2:05 p.m. received a report of someone breaking ice in the area of a natural gas line on Solamere Drive. The person told the police the smell of natural gas was present afterward. The police said there was a suspected break of the gas line.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 10:04 p.m., the police received a report of loud music on Lowell Avenue. The person who contacted the police also reported there was stomping and shouting, according to department logs. The police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A suspected intoxication case was reported on Main Street at 7:40 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

A bus was reported to be disabled at the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Swede Alley. The bus “fully” blocked the road, the police said.

A vehicle lost a “bunch of boxes” in the area of Main Street and Deer Valley Drive at 1:08 p.m. Someone was cleaning the boxes up at the time of the report to the police, but they created a traffic hazard, the police said.

A metal grate was reported to be in the road in the area of the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Bonanza Drive at 11:22 a.m. The police said the grate created a traffic hazard.

On Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 7:54 p.m., three sport utility vehicles were reportedly seen with the engines idling in a Park Avenue parking lot. The police logged the case as a suspected violation of municipal rules against idling.

The police at 3:55 p.m. reported an officer or officers had been stopped on two occasions by bus drivers reporting the scent of natural gas in the area of the intersection of Park Avenue and Heber Avenue. It was not clear where the scent originated, the police said.

The Police Department at 3 a.m. reported there were at least two people seen inside the Old Town transit center. The police logged the case as suspected trespassing. Similar cases sometimes are an indication of homelessness.

On Monday, Jan. 23 at 11:21 p.m., someone on Woodside Avenue or in the area of the Old Town street reported loud music. It was not clear where the source of the music was located, the police said. The agency logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported in the China Bridge garage at 6:15 p.m. The police said the person discovered the damage upon returning to the vehicle. Another hit-and-run case was reported on Iron Horse Drive at 5:14 p.m.

A boulder was reported to be on the side of the road somewhere along Norfolk Avenue. The police described the boulder as a traffic hazard.