Park City police blotter: Sundance opening days involve parking issues, disorderly conduct

The Park City Police Department over the opening days of the Sundance Film Festival responded to calls involving parking issues, suspected disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

The cases appeared to be similar in nature to those logged during the opening days of Sundance in previous years, as crowds converged for the first in-person festival since 2020.

Some of the cases included:

On Sunday, Jan. 22 at 8:47 p.m., a police officer pulled over a driver in the area of the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Prospector Avenue after observing a blue light visible on the front of the vehicle. The police said there was a headlight violation as well.

A person was suspected to be intoxicated at the intersection of Main Street and Heber Avenue at 3:02 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was logged in the China Bridge garage at 2:54 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

A case classified as suspected lewdness was reported on Main Street at 2:22 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

A suspected alcohol offense was reported at 3:54 a.m. on Kearns Boulevard. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police reported two cases described as suspected disorderly conduct on Main Street in the overnight hours, one at 1:19 a.m. and the other at 2:36 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Saturday, Jan. 21 at 12:11 a.m., a case logged as suspected disturbing the peace was reported on Woodside Avenue. Just earlier, at 12:07 a.m., a similar case was reported on Ridge Avenue.

The police stopped a driver in the area of the intersection of Park Avenue and Kearns Boulevard at 9:48 p.m. after, according to public police logs, observing the vehicle fail to stop at a red light. The case was one of several auto-related violations, including taillight and headlight issues, that night.

On Friday, Jan. 20 at 5:45 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported in the area of the intersection of Park Avenue and 4th Street. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Thursday, Jan. 19 at 5:20 p.m., the police were told of shuttle buses that were reported to be somehow connected to the Sundance Film Festival parked on a private road. The location was identified as Sterling Drive. The person who contacted the police is a member of a homeowners association, according to department logs.

A suspected drunken driver was reported in the area of Sidewinder Drive and Kearns Boulevard at 12:31 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, two hit-and-run cases were reported within one hour of each other in Park City. The first was logged at 7 p.m. on Kearns Boulevard while the other was reported at 7:57 p.m. on Lowell Avenue.

The police at 9:15 a.m. were called to Swede Alley outside the Main Street post office, where a vehicle was reported to be traveling the wrong way. An officer pulled the driver over, but public police logs did not indicate whether the person received a ticket or a warning.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 2:28 p.m., the police received a complaint of someone shoveling snow onto a sidewalk along Short Line Road. The snow forced a pedestrian onto the street, the police were told.

The police at 10:48 a.m. received a complaint about construction work “blocking the road with cement trucks” somewhere along Norfolk Avenue. City Hall code enforcement officers ordered the work to stop, the police said.

On Monday, Jan. 16 at 6:36 p.m., a suspected intoxication case was reported at the Old Town transit center. Public police logs did not provide details.

An officer at 8:43 a.m. stopped a driver, apparently inside the Old Town transit center grounds. The driver made an errant turn, the police said.