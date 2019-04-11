Park City police blotter: Suspected drunken drivers reported

The Park City Police Department last week responded to a series of cases involving suspected drunken drivers.

Public police logs did not provide details, but the reports were logged during the final week of the ski season in Park City, a period sometimes marked by partying as people toast the final runs of the season.

The cases included:

• on Sunday, April 7 at 5:40 p.m., the Police Department reported a suspected drunken driving case at or close to the intersection of Empire Avenue and 10th Street.

• on Saturday, April 6 at 1:51 a.m., a suspected drunken driving case was logged on Sullivan Road, a small street bordering City Park.

• on April 6 at 1:34 a.m., a suspected drunken driving case was reported on S.R. 224.

• on April 6 at 12:45 a.m., a suspected drunken driver was reported on Swede Alley.

• on Friday, April 5 at 2:28 a.m., a suspected drunken driver was reported on or near a westbound U.S. 40 off ramp.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

Sunday, April 7

At 4:44 p.m., the police received a complaint of branches extending into the road on Hillside Avenue. Vehicles were hitting the branches, the police were told.

A police officer stopped a driver somewhere along S.R. 224 at 11:07 a.m., issuing a warning to the driver on a count of failing to stop at a crosswalk with a red light. A little bit earlier, at 10:14 a.m., an officer conducting traffic enforcement stopped and ticketed a driver on a charge of failing to yield to uphill traffic at the intersection of Hillside Avenue and Main Street.

The Police Department at 1:11 a.m. were told of two men running southbound on Swede Alley as they urinated. Police officers were unable to locate the men.

Saturday, April 6

At 3:40 p.m., someone found a wallet on Main Street and turned it over to the police.

Friday, April 5

At 10:29 p.m., the police received a complaint about the noise from a Main Street nightclub. The call was logged on nearby Park Avenue, the police said. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The Police Department received a report at 5:54 p.m. regarding the suspected disabling of someone's Social Security number. The police were told someone received two calls about the Social Security number with unspecified options offered to the person. The person ended the call and was worried about the possibility of a scam, according to department logs. The Police Department classified the case as a suspected fraud.

One person was reported to be sleeping in the Old Town transit center at 8:45 a.m. The police were told the person was waiting for a bus. The Police Department said the circumstances were suspicious.

Thursday, April 4

At 4:19 p.m., a car was reported to have been parked outside the Park City Library on Park Avenue for several weeks.

A ring was found along Main Street at 2:25 p.m.

The Police Department at 9:16 a.m. received a question about firearms. Someone wanted to learn whether guns purchased in California needed to be registered in Utah. Public police logs did not provide details.

A suspected trespassing case was reported at the Old Town transit center at 3:08 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details, including whether the person was believed to be homeless.

Wednesday, April 3

At 9:28 p.m., two men who were suspected to be intoxicated were reported at the Old Town transit center. The Police Department said the circumstances were suspicious.

The police at 8:03 p.m. received a complaint about people drinking, apparently alcohol, at a fire pit on Sidewinder Drive. They were not supposed to be there, the police were told. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disorderly conduct.

Skis were reportedly stolen on Lowell Avenue at 7:08 p.m.

A suspected violation of Park City's rules against vehicle idling was reported on Main Street at 7:47 a.m.

Tuesday, April 2

At 3:20 p.m., someone reported dump trucks using the engine brakes in the vicinity of Empire Avenue and Lowell Avenue. The Police Department indicated the case was an issue for City Hall's code enforcers.

A person was reported to be sleeping in a restroom along Main Street at 6:53 a.m. City Hall building maintenance workers reported the case, according to public police logs.

Monday, April 1

At 11:02 a.m., a bag was reportedly stolen on the 500 block of Swede Alley. The Police Department logged the case as a suspected theft.