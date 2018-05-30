Park City police blotter: Suspected fraud reported

The Park City Police Department on Thursday, May 24 at 1:02 p.m. responded to a report of a suspected fraud.

The case was logged on Samuel Colt Court. The police were told a company told the person who contacted the authorities it wants to give her a car and deposit money into her account.

She is "the big winner," the person was told, according to the Police Department. The person, though, was told to deposit $1,500 into an account as well, the police said.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, May 27 at 6:12 p.m., two vehicles were seen on Gold Dust Lane with windows broken. The Police Department classified the cases as suspected vehicle burglaries. Public police logs did not provide details regarding whether anything was missing from inside the vehicles.

The police at 10:48 a.m. received a report that a person, described as "an old guy," was seen taking unspecified items without paying at a business on Snow Creek Drive. The person left toward S.R. 224. The Police Department logged the case as a suspected theft.

The Police Department was contacted after a wallet was found in the parking lot of the Park City Library at 9:54 a.m.

A police officer pulled over a driver at or close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Comstock Drive after reportedly observing blue lights illuminating the license plate. Public police logs did not provide details about the potential violation or whether the person received a warning.

A suspected intoxication case was logged on Park Avenue at 1:13 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details. Earlier, in an unrelated case, a suspected drunken driving case was reported at the intersection of Main Street and 9th Street. The police logs did not provide details.

On Saturday, May 26 at 1:49 a.m., a suspected intoxication case was reported on Swede Alley. A police officer apparently stopped the person, a pedestrian, before the case was classified as suspected intoxication.

Graffiti was found on a water tank and an adjacent building off Daly Avenue at 1:08 p.m.

A hit-and-run accident was reported at 12:12 p.m. on Heber Avenue. The accident occurred on private property, the police said.

People were reported to be partying on a deck along Main Street at 12:28 a.m. The Police Department classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Friday, May 25, a dog was reported to be barking for more than an hour on Holiday Ranch Loop Road at 11:10 p.m.

The Police Department at 10:10 p.m. received a report from someone on Ina Avenue about a pickup truck with a "very bright" light bar that had been illuminated for more than an hour. Nobody was in the truck, the police were told. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

The police at 5:52 p.m. received a complaint about a man playing an electric guitar at a volume "well over the decibel limits." The report was logged at or close to the intersection of Woodside Avenue and 13th Street.

A family was reported to be panhandling at the intersection of Heber Avenue and Swede Alley at 3:45 p.m. A woman was seen jumping and waving while a man was holding a sign, the police were told. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

Four people were reported to be sleeping in a vehicle somewhere along Deer Valley Drive at 2:21 a.m. The police told the people about a City Hall rule against camping in the municipal limits.

On Wednesday, May 23 at 2:30 p.m., the police received a report about a property that had been fraudulently marketed. The report was logged on Norfolk Avenue, but it was unclear from public police logs whether the property is also on that street. It was also not clear from the logs whether the property was marketed as a rental or as for sale.

On Tuesday, May 22 at 5 p.m., teens were reported to be skateboarding in a parking lot on Prospector Avenue.