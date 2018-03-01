Park City Police Blotter: Traffic accidents reported

On Sunday, Feb. 25 at 10:11 p.m., a van was reportedly seen in the middle of the road on Marsac Avenue without the lights illuminated. The Police Department said the vehicle was a traffic hazard.

At 4:47 p.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported somewhere along Empire Avenue. The victim was snowboarding at the time of the accident, the police were told. Public police logs did not provide details about the accident itself.

Someone on Three Kings Drive contacted the Police Department at 1:32 p.m. inquiring about the laws that regulate aerial drones. The person apparently sought the information after seeing drones flying "around her house."

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported at 12:37 p.m. on the 2200 block of Deer Valley Drive. Public police logs did not provide details.

A driver hit a mailbox on Thaynes Canyon Drive at 8:38 a.m. The police said nobody was injured.

A police officer stopped a driver on S.R. 248 at 8:18 a.m. after reportedly seeing the vehicle improperly pass in the median. The officer warned the driver.

A vehicle slid off the road and onto a rock on the 1800 block of Sidewinder Drive at 5:47 a.m. Nobody was injured and the accident did not trigger the airbags, the police said.

On Saturday, Feb. 24 at 10:25 p.m., a wallet was reported stolen on Park Avenue. The Police Department classified the case as a suspected theft.

Someone contacted the Police Department at 10:02 p.m. after experiencing problems exiting the China Bridge garage. The person told the police they had a receipt for the paid-parking system.

At 6:49 p.m., the police were told rideshare drivers were seen on Main Street "just stopping in the middle of the street." The vehicles were blocking traffic, the police were told.

Skis were reportedly stolen at 5:53 p.m. on Main Street. In an unrelated case, reported at 8:43 a.m. on Lowell Avenue, skis were reportedly stolen the day before from a rack.

Someone told the police at 12:09 a.m. a parking gate at the China Bridge garage did not open even though they had a parking pass.

On Friday, Feb. 23 at 4:09 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Richardson Flat Road. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Thursday, Feb. 22 at 10:02 p.m., water was reportedly seen leaking from a sprinkler head somewhere along Deer Valley Drive. The Police Department indicated the leak was a utility issue.

On Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 12:04 p.m., a strong scent of natural gas was reported in a building on Sidewinder Drive. The Police Department indicated the case was a utility issue.

On Monday, Feb. 19 at 12:10 a.m., a slide-off accident was reported at or close to the intersection of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive. A tow truck was summoned.