Park City police blotter: Traffic cases mount amid the crowds

The Park City Police Department last week and early this week reported a series of traffic-related issues, likely a result of the large crowds in the community for the holiday weekend.

The agency conducts regular traffic patrols throughout the year, and the recent cases appeared to be commonplace for busy tourism stretches. The stops were made across Park City for a variety of suspected offenses.

Some of the cases included:

• on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8:10 p.m., an officer watched a driver fail to remain in a lane three times in the area of the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Park Avenue. The officer pulled over and verbally warned the driver.

• on Feb. 18 at 7:43 p.m., an officer watched a vehicle fail to stop at a red light. The vehicle was moving at a slow speed and was pulled over, the police said. The driver received a verbal warning.

• on Feb. 18 at 12:46 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle on Main Street , indicating it was impeding traffic.

• on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 9:42 a.m., a police officer stopped a driver after observing the vehicle back into the intersection of Sidewinder Drive and Comstock Drive from a parking lot. The officer warned the person.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department included:

On Sunday, Feb. 19 at 11:52 p.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported on Round Valley Drive. Public police logs did not provide details.

A police officer at 8:27 p.m. watched a cigarette, which was lit, fall from the driver’s side window of a vehicle on Swede Alley. The officer pulled over the vehicle and gave the driver a verbal warning. Public police logs did not provide details about the nature of the warning.

A case logged as suspected disorderly conduct was reported at 6:37 p.m. in the area of Park Avenue and 13thStreet. Public police logs did not provide details.

A vehicle was reported to be abandoned at 6:02 p.m. in a Park Avenue parking lot located across the street from the Park City Library.

The police at 1:15 a.m. were told of a person urinating in a parking lot on Swede Alley. Public police logs described the circumstances as suspicious.

On Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m., a man was reported to be smoking in a lobby of a building on Deer Valley Drive. The person was “bothering people outside” and refused to leave, the police reported. The police logged the case as a business assist rather than a criminal matter.

A milk crate designed to hold “multiple gallons” was seen in the road at an unspecified S.R. 248 intersection. The crate created a traffic hazard, the police said.

The Police Department at 2:28 p.m. was called to the Main Street post office, where a parking services representative encountered a person described in logs as a “disgruntled postal patron.” The logs did not provide details about the issue that led to the unhappiness.

The police at 1:51 p.m. received a complaint about a lodging property “staging” buses along Thaynes Canyon Drive. The road was blocked, the police were told.

Someone on Sterling Drive contacted the police at 10:50 a.m. about a dispute regarding access to ski slopes. The police were told “there is a gated community behind her house, that does not have ski in/ski out access” and “people are using their property for ski in,” according to department logs. The police categorized the case as suspected trespassing.

On Friday, Feb. 17 at 11:24 p.m., a party, described as “very loud,” was reported somewhere along Marsac Avenue. The police were told there was an ongoing issue at the location and the case was the third in a week. The police were told someone could hear the noise “all the way over at” City Hall. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The police at 2:53 a.m. were called to Davis Court, where “excessively loud neighbors” were reported in a hot tub. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Thursday, Feb. 16 at 11:17 p.m., a party was reported in an upstairs location on Lowell Avenue. The police were told the noise was loud and sounded as if 25 people were there. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A hit-and-run accident was reported somewhere along Woodside Avenue at 8:06 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

Graffiti was reported at the Old Town transit center at 1:33 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details about the nature of the graffiti.

A case logged as suspected disorderly conduct was reported at a Main Street nightclub at 1:28 a.m. The police said the parties were separated.

On Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 5:23 p.m., someone reported losing a wallet on Lowell Avenue.

On Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 5:58 p.m., a vehicle was reportedly left on Hillside Avenue, in the middle of the street. Nobody was with the vehicle at the time of the report to the police.

The police at 11:39 a.m. received a report of a construction vehicle losing “buckets and spray foam” in the area of the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Bonanza Drive. The police said the items created a traffic hazard.

On Monday, Feb. 13 at 11:21 p.m., loud music was reported on Gilt Edge Circle. The music could be “heard through the walls,” the police were told. The person who contacted the police indicated the noise was an ongoing problem. The police categorized the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

Graffiti was reported on a mailbox of a Sidewinder Drive business at 1:53 p.m.