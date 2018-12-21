Park City police blotter: Vehicle break-ins continue

The Park City Police Department last week continued to field reports about vehicle break-ins, continuing a string of recent cases.

A vehicle burglary was reported on Norfolk Avenue at 1:06 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 14. The vehicle was unlocked at the time of the burglary, the police were told. At 9:09 a.m. that day, the police received a complaint from someone on Park Avenue about a broken vehicle window. The person who contacted the police was not sure if anything was taken, police logs said. Two additional vehicle burglaries were reported at 8:48 a.m. on Park Avenue. They occurred overnight.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

Sunday, Dec. 16

At 4:54 p.m., the police were told someone vandalized a car with a key in a parking lot on Royal Street. The Police Department logged the case as suspected criminal mischief.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Thaynes Canyon Drive at 4:12 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 2:14 a.m. received a report of people seen sleeping in a hallway in a building on Prospector Avenue. There might have been people in a stairwell as well, the police were told. They had been there for an hour, according to the police. The Police Department classified the case as suspected trespassing.

Recommended Stories For You

A suspected drunken driving case was reported on Park Avenue at 12:33 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police were called to Main Street at 12:24 a.m., when a disorderly man was reported in a nightclub. The man was removed, the police said.

Saturday, Dec. 15

At 8:55 p.m., a police officer stopped a driver suspected of speeding on S.R. 224. The police said the vehicle was traveling at 80 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 55 mph. The police warned the driver.

A car was reported to be parked next to a stop sign at the intersection of Main Street and Heber Avenue at 6:19 p.m. Park City transit dispatchers told the police parking at the location is an ongoing problem.

The police at 3:46 p.m. received a report that a car was hit in the China Bridge garage several days prior to the report. There was damage to the car's front and driver's side, the police were told. The Police Department said there were no suspects.

Snowboarders were reported to be on the top of the China Bridge garage at 2:04 p.m. moving snow from where snow-removal crews had it stored. They were filling parking spots with snow, the police were told. The Police Department logged the case as suspected criminal mischief.

Someone found a ring in the flagpole lot on Swede Alley and contacted the police at 1:33 p.m.

A snowboard was reportedly stolen off a rack on Lowell Avenue sometime between noon and 1 p.m. The Police Department classified the case as a suspected theft and indicated there were no suspects.

A wallet was stolen from a truck on Marsac Avenue, apparently overnight. The police received the report at 7:35 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 14

At 2:21 p.m., a crash involving two vehicles was reported on S.R. 224. Nobody was injured, but the vehicles blocked one lane, the police said.

A man was reported to be putting graffiti on a bathroom on Main Street. The police classified the case as suspected criminal mischief.

A person was reportedly seen on Deer Valley Drive at 12:03 a.m. "wobbling all over the place." The person was between Main Street and the Old Town transit center. The Police Department logged the case as suspected intoxication.

Thursday. Dec. 13

At 3:35 p.m., the police were told a person, who was suspected to be intoxicated, was attempting to get into a room on Lowell Avenue.

A car was seen parked in a location where it blocked a driveway somewhere along Park Avenue at 10:05 a.m.

A suspected violation of City Hall's prohibition on vehicle idling was reported on Main Street at 7:46 a.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 12

At 11:35 a.m., a driver hit a snowplow on Bonanza Drive. The driver said they did not have time to stay and left, the police were told.

Tuesday, Dec. 11

At 9:43 p.m., a snowboard was reportedly stolen on Main Street.

Monday, Dec. 10

At 5:31 p.m., someone on Thaynes Canyon Way reported seeing a flashlight beam in a residence. The residence was across the Park City Golf Club from the person, the police were told. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.