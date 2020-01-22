Park City police blotter: Vehicle idles for longer than an hour

On Sunday, Jan. 19 at 2:52 p.m., a truck was seen, apparently on a surveillance camera, in a driveway on Oak Wood Court. The Police Department said the circumstances were suspicious.

A possible hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Snow Creek Drive at 1:30 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

The Police Department at 10:29 a.m. received a complaint that a vehicle was left with the engine running for longer than an hour on Snow Creek Drive. Public police logs indicated the case involved a suspected violation of City Hall’s rules against idling.

The police at 7:25 a.m. received a call from someone on King Road regarding trash pickup. The person who contacted the Police Department indicated they were told a week ago a snowplow would be dispatched to the street since a garbage truck refused to pick up the trash due to the road conditions, according to department logs. It had “become an emergency” and the person wanted police assistance, according to the logs.

A person suspected to be homeless was seen sleeping in a restroom at the Old Town transit center at 5:45 a.m.

People were reportedly seen jumping out of a hot tub and into the snow on Ledger Way at 12:12 a.m. They were loud, the police were told.

On Saturday, Jan. 18 at 6:12 p.m., someone on Kearns Boulevard reported seeing a bright light flashing, apparently on a hillside close to the Park City Cemetery. The Police Department described the circumstances as suspicious.

A car was seen on a surveillance camera in a driveway on Aerie Drive at 1:54 p.m. There were people inside the vehicle, the police were told. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

A vehicle was left in a crosswalk at the intersection of Swede Alley and 5th Street at 12:41 a.m. The driver moved the vehicle.

On Friday, Jan. 17 at 8:34 p.m., a driver reportedly stopped in traffic for longer than two minutes, dropping people off and picking them up. A police officer pulled the driver over to inform the person of City Hall’s drop-and-load rules.

On Thursday, Jan. 16 at 2:54 p.m., two cars were reported to be parked in front of a house on Woodside Avenue. The police were told snowplows could not get through.

On Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 5:58 p.m., skis were reportedly taken from an unlocked vehicle on Lowell Avenue. The Police Department logged the case as a suspected vehicle burglary.

On Monday, Jan. 13 at 1:40 p.m., a ski pole was seen in the road at or close to the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Kearns Boulevard. The Police Department said the pole was a traffic hazard.

A vehicle slid off the road at or close to the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Aerie Drive at 7:17 a.m. The vehicle slid into a snow bank, the police were told.