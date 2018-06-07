Park City Police Blotter: Vehicle light bar ‘blinding’ drivers

On Sunday, June 3 at 11:34 p.m., the Park City Police Department received a report about a person spotted on Swede Alley wearing a red beanie, glasses and a jacket.

The person put on gloves and appeared to be running in and out of a garage, the police were told. The caller who contacted the Police Department was worried the person "might be casing the place," according to department logs. The person ran away as soon as he saw the caller, the police said.

The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, June 3 at 10:42 p.m., the police were told of a sport utility vehicle with a light bar below the headlights described as "huge." The vehicle was seen at or close to the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Bonanza Drive. The police were told the light bar was "blinding all" oncoming drivers, according to department logs.

A bicycle was reported stolen along Deer Valley Drive at 6:41 p.m. It disappeared sometime between March and the time of the report, the police were told.

Two vehicles were reported to be parked in the middle of a cul-de-sac on Monarch Drive at 4:01 p.m.

A stop sign at the northern end of Daly Avenue was reported missing at 2:06 p.m. Drivers were not stopping, the police were told. The Police Department indicated the missing stop sign created a traffic hazard.

Someone found a purse on Park Avenue and contacted the Police Department at 2:01 p.m.

A dog was seen left inside a car on Bonanza Drive at 1:12 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Saturday, June 2, the Police Department reported two unrelated cases involving people suspected to be intoxicated. One of the cases was logged at 5:48 p.m. on Round Valley Drive. The earlier case was reported at 1:50 a.m. on Shortline Road, A friend drove the person on Shortline Road home, the police said.

On Friday, June 1 at 9:17 p.m., the police were told someone may have used a fake identification as they attempted to purchase alcohol at the Swede Alley liquor store.

A moose was seen on the side of the road along S.R. 224 at 8:58 p.m., attracting attention from people. Drivers caused traffic issues as they stopped to take pictures, the police were told.

On Thursday, May 31 at 10:40 p.m., two bicycles were reported stolen on Park Avenue. They disappeared sometime after 10 p.m. the night before, the police were told. They were secured, apparently in an underground garage, before they were taken, the police were told.

On Wednesday, May 30 at 5:54 a.m., a deer carcass was seen in a travel lane along S.R. 224. The Police Department said the dead animal created a traffic hazard.

On Tuesday, May 29 at 3:43 p.m., someone using a key scratched a motorcycle on Kearns Boulevard.

A driver hit a deer at or close to the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Aerie Drive at 5:58 a.m. The deer suffered injuries that required it be put down, the police said.

Someone reportedly honked a horn for 15 minutes on Annie Oakley Drive. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.