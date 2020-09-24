Park City police blotter: Vehicle seen on bicycle path





On Sunday, Sept. 20 at 10:07 p.m. someone called the police from a Main Street lodging property indicating they could not enter their room. Nobody was working at the lodging property at the time, the police were told.

Water was seen on the road at or close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Comstock Drive at 4:12 p.m. The person who contacted the police indicated the water had been there since 10 a.m. that morning. The police said the water was a result of a utility issue.

The Police Department at 12:59 p.m. received a complaint about a person moving a no-parking barrier and leaving a vehicle at the location on Iron Mountain Drive.

On Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7:52 p.m., the police were told of loud music on Main Street. There were between 30 and 40 people at the location, the person who contacted the department said. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The police at 5:32 p.m. received a complaint about a vehicle that was reportedly seen driving on a bicycle path along S.R. 224. Public police logs did not provide details, such as the sort of vehicle.

Someone at 1:17 p.m. told the police a car was “moving back and forth” and driving at 25 mph in a location where the posted speed limit was reported to be 40 mph. The car was on Marsac Avenue south of Old Town, Marsac Avenue once it reaches the neighborhood and Hillside Avenue, the police were told.

The police at 9:20 a.m. received a report about a vehicle with the engine running that had “smashed into a railing” close to a building on Sidewinder Drive. The radio had been “ripped out” and nobody was inside, the police were told. Public police logs said the circumstances were suspicious.

On Friday, Sept. 18 at 6:34 p.m., a sign reportedly was blown into a car on Main Street, causing a dent. Public police logs did not provide information about the type of sign that was involved.

On Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8:37 a.m., someone contacted the police after finding a wallet. It was not clear from public police logs where the wallet had been found.

On Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 9:47 p.m., the police were told of a vehicle that was reported to be speeding. The vehicle was apparently seen on Wyatt Earp Way and Euston Drive. The police were told the vehicle was traveling at 70 mph and is a sports car. The person who contacted the police eventually lost sight of the vehicle.

The police at 6:52 p.m. received a complaint that a bicycle was stolen after a lock had been cut from a car on Park Avenue. The police logged the case as a suspected theft

A car was left in front of a driveway on Grant Avenue at 6:52 p.m.

The police at 4:39 p.m. received a report of a hit-and-run accident on Lucky John Drive. The person told the police a truck was damaged in the accident, which occurred between 1 p.m. and 4:40 p.m.

On Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 10:50 p.m., the police were told of noisy people on Monitor Drive. The police were told the people were using scooters as well as remote control cars. It was an ongoing issue, the police were told. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The police were called to Park Avenue at 6:45 p.m. after gasoline spilled while someone was filling a vehicle on Park Avenue, leaving what was described as a “puddle of gas on the road.” The vehicle had run out of gas close to a gas station and the person was putting some in at the time of the spill, according to public police logs.

A suspected drunken driving case was reported at 1:23 a.m. on an unspecified section of Iron Horse Loop. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Monday, Sept. 14 at 3:32 p.m., a gas can was seen in the road on S.R. 248. The police said the can created a traffic hazard.

The Police Department at 1:55 p.m. received a report of someone looking at the insides of cars and taking photographs at or close to the intersection of Woodside Avenue and 10th Street. The police said the circumstances were suspicious.