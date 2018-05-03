Park City police blotter: vehicles left parked for days

On Sunday, April 29 at 10:57 p.m., the police received a complaint that a car had been parked across the street from an address on Little Bessie Avenue for two days. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

A motorcycle was seen in the Monarch Drive neighborhood at 4 p.m. The driver was apparently traveling at a high rate of speed. The police were told the person was "racing."

The Police Department in quick succession stopped two drivers starting at 3:19 p.m. after observing that the license plates did not have a sticker designating the expiration month. One of the stops was on the 1500 block of Park Avenue while the other was at or close to the intersection of Park Avenue and Homestake Road. The drivers received warnings.

Police officers stopped a series of drivers between 1:10 p.m. and 3:37 p.m., primarily for unspecified offenses. At least 13 drivers were stopped. The police said at least one of the cases involved a driver who reportedly did not stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Aerie Drive.

The Police Department at 7:43 a.m. fielded a report of a backed-up sewer on Sunset Court. The police were told water flows into a neighbor's bathtub when the other person uses water. The department indicated the problem was a utility issue.

Someone reported loud music, yelling and screaming on Lowell Avenue at 2:12 a.m. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Saturday, April 28 at 8:55 a.m., someone reported a barking dog in a parking lot on the 2200 block of Sidewinder Drive. The person who contacted the police did not provide a detailed location but said an officer would be able to hear the dog.

A vehicle at 8:24 p.m. reportedly drove the wrong direction around the Old Town roundabout and did not use a turn lane in another location. The case was logged at the intersection of Heber Avenue and Swede Alley.

A vehicle at 1:53 p.m. was reported to have been left for a week on Sunrise Circle. The license plates were missing and the vehicle "looks like it's been gone through," the police were told. The Police Department indicated the vehicle was considered to be abandoned.

On Friday, April 27 at 7:24 p.m., a person told the police they had been locked out of a vehicle on the 500 block of Main Street. Officers do not carry kits to assist a driver locked out of a vehicle and the person was told to call a locksmith.

Someone reported a minivan had been left parked partially in the road in the vicinity of Marsac Avenue and Empire Club Drive at 10 a.m. It had been there a few days, the police were told. The Police Department indicated the vehicle had been abandoned.

On Thursday, April 26 at 9:12 p.m., someone reported a wire was seen resting on a branch of a tree on a trail close to Daly Avenue. The Police Department considered the case a utility issue.

A dump truck reportedly spilled a load on the road in the vicinity of the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Sidewinder Drive at 2:40 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details about the contents but said the spill created a traffic hazard.

A police officer stopped a driver on S.R. 248 at 6:10 a.m. on a suspicion of speeding. The vehicle was traveling at 64 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 45 mph, the police said.

On Wednesday, April 25 at 12:01 a.m., a truck, described as suspicious, was reportedly seen at the runaway-truck ramp on Marsac Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Tuesday, April 24 at 5:36 p.m., two dogs were reported to be off leashes at City Park.

Someone on Gold Dust Lane at 4:49 p.m. told the police someone else's credit card was used to book a flight. The Police Department logged the case as a suspected fraud.

On Monday, April 23 at 2:41 p.m., graffiti was found on a waterworks facility off King Road.

Someone went to the Park Avenue police station at 12:49 p.m. with a rifle round that had not been used. The person wanted the police to dispose of the round rather than throwing it out himself, according to department logs. The police said the person was concerned someone could get hurt if the round had been thrown away.