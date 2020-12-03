Park City police blotter: Vehicles with out-of-state plates left outside post office





The Park City Police Department on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 3:50 p.m. received a complaint about the short-term parking spots outside the Main Street post office, which were taken at the time with vehicles that had license plates from outside of Utah.

The person who contacted the police said they were “assuming” the people who left the vehicles there were not customers of the post office, according to department logs.

There are restrictions on the spots outside the post office, but people headed elsewhere on Main Street sometimes leave vehicles there anyway.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Nov. 29 at 2:20 p.m., the police received a complaint from someone on Three Kings Drive about paint fumes from a neighboring residence. The police were told the fumes were sickening people.

On Saturday, Nov. 28 at 11:06 p.m., a police officer pulled over a driver on the 1100 block of Deer Valley Drive after observing the minivan stop in a travel lane, turn and then attempt a U-turn.

An officer stopped a driver on the 400 block of Main Street at 10:33 p.m., warning the person after seeing people not secured in the vehicle’s bed.

The Police Department pulled over a driver at or close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Wyatt Earp Way, indicating the vehicle was speeding. The police said the vehicle was traveling at 50 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 35 mph.

On Friday, Nov. 27 at 7:52 p.m., an officer stopped a driver at or close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Buffalo Bill Drive, indicating the vehicle was traveling 69 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 50 mph.

A person was suspected to be intoxicated at the intersection of Woodside Avenue and 15th Street at 5:36 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police in the afternoon hours pulled over a series of drivers in the southern reaches of Old Town, in the vicinity of Hillside Avenue and Daly Avenue after watching them make prohibited left turns. The drivers were warned.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Round Valley Drive at 11:04 a.m. Earlier, at 9:48 a.m., a hit-and-run case, apparently unrelated to the later one, was logged on Park Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details.

A party, described as large, was reported at 10:36 p.m. on Lowell Avenue. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A man was seen walking on Main Street yelling at 9:35 p.m. The police described the circumstances as suspicious.

On Thursday, Nov. 26 at 1:07 p.m., a deer was seen running toward and then through the Old Town transit center.

On Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 10:22 p.m., the police received a complaint from someone on Aerie Drive that a nearby house was “vibrating so bad that he feels it in his house.” The police were told there was construction underway and described the circumstances as suspicious.

The police at 8:12 p.m. checked on a driver on Park Avenue in a vehicle with light flashing, finding that the person was stopped to avoid performing too many tasks at once. The police said “it was a motorist being responsible.”

A driver may have hit a deer on S.R. 224 at 5:54 p.m. Nobody was injured and the accident scene did not block traffic, the police said.

The Police Department at 3:09 p.m. received a complaint about a person camping off Equestrian Way. The police were told the person had a hammock, backpacks and sleeping bags. The police classified the case as suspected vagrancy.

A drone was reported to be flying around a house on Moray Court at 10:53 a.m. It was last seen just before the call to the police, according to department logs. The person who contacted the police was not sure where the drone was launched.

On Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 8:34 p.m., the police received a complaint about a hit-and-run traffic accident on Park Avenue. The damage occurred while the victim was working, the police were told.

The police at 12:34 a.m. received a report of a car that was left in front of a residence on Park Avenue for an hour. It was “blaring” music the police were told. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Monday, Nov. 23 at 3:02 p.m., graffiti was reported on a Dumpster on Homestake Road. Public police logs did not provide details about the graffiti.

A dump truck reportedly “clipped” a truck of a roofing firm on Silver Lake Drive at 12:34 p.m.