Park City Police Blotter: Water balloons thrown in old town

The Park City Police Department last week received a report of a water balloon striking someone in Old Town.

The report was logged on Saturday, June 9 at 2:21 p.m., in the vicinity of the intersection of Main Street and 7th Street. The water balloon hit someone walking on Main Street, the police were told.

Kids in a jeep threw the water balloon, the police were told. The person was not injured but was "startled," according to department logs. The Police Department classified the case as suspected criminal mischief.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, June 10 at 4:22 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported along Main Street, apparently inside a garage. Public police logs did not provide details.

A car was reported to be parked in a location where it blocked a driveway on Daly Avenue at 2:24 p.m. The person told a responding officer they informed the driver.

A man appeared to be intoxicated at the intersection of Park Avenue and 13th Street at 1:38 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

A man was reported to be sleeping near a bus stop outside the Park City Library at 1:23 a.m. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

On Saturday, June 9 at 6:54 p.m., a suspected drunken driving case was reported on Marsac Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details.

Someone at 4:43 p.m. reported a vehicle designed for off-road driving was seen on Daly Avenue. The person who contacted the police wanted information about whether such a vehicle is allowed on a city street.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Lucky John Drive at 1:19 p.m. The person who hit the vehicle did not leave a note, the police were told.

A dog was reportedly left inside a vehicle parked on Snow Creek Drive at 12:36 p.m. The windows were left slightly open, but the person who contacted the police was concerned it was too hot for the animal.

The police at 12:15 p.m. received a report that ski boots, tied together, were apparently attached in some fashion to a lamppost on Swede Alley. The person who contacted the department was worried the ski boots could "injure or kill someone underneath" if they fell, according the Police Department logs.

On Friday, June 8 at 11:02 p.m., people were reported to be working at a construction site on Prospector Avenue. It was noisy, the police were told. The Police Department classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

Someone on Prospector Avenue found a wallet and contacted the police at 1:36 p.m.

A car reportedly hit a rock on Prospector Avenue at 1:08 p.m. and became stuck. Nobody was injured, the police were told.

The police at 2:04 a.m. received a report from someone whose barking dog woke them up at a residence on Jupiter View Drive. A man suspected to be intoxicated was outside the front door, the police were told.

On Wednesday, June 6 at 12:57 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Park Avenue. One vehicle backed into another one, the police were told.

A bicycle was reportedly stolen on Iron Horse Drive sometime prior to the 10:06 a.m. report to the police.

A police officer stopped a driver on S.R. 224 in the Snyderville Basin, indicating the driver was traveling at 80 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 55 mph.

On Tuesday, June 5 at 5:09 p.m., a man, described as homeless, was reported to be urinating and exposing himself on Woodbine Way.

A carbon monoxide detector sounded on Meadows Drive at 3:42 p.m.

On Monday, June 4 at 6:27 p.m., a dog was reported to be stuck under a boulder on the 1500 block of Snow Creek Drive. The dog was not hurt but could not free itself, the police were told.

A homeless camp was reportedly found close to trails off Prospector Avenue at 12:19 p.m.