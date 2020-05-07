Park City police blotter: Water bubbles out of ground





On Sunday, May 3 at 7:57 p.m., a suspected disorderly conduct case was reported on Bonanza Drive. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Saturday, May 2 at 9:07 p.m., the police received a complaint of four people using what was described as a community hot tub on the second floor of a building on Park Avenue. The Police Department classified the case as a citizen complaint and did not provide details.

A police officer at 3:34 p.m. stopped a vehicle at or close to the intersection of Lucky John Drive and Little Kate Road after, according to the Police Department, the driver did not yield at a stop sign. The police also said there were youngsters in the bed of the truck.

The Police Department at 2:14 p.m. received a complaint that water was seen on or close to the sidewalk along Three Kings Drive. The person who contacted the police was worried the water would enter his house, according to public police logs, which also indicated the person wanted the Park City Fire District to respond. The Police Department said the water was the result of a utility issue. Earlier that day, at 9:44 a.m. off Centennial Circle, water was seen “bubbling out of the ground,” the police were told.

The police at 1:17 a.m. received a report that the top of a truck scraped a parking terrace on Round Valley Drive. The truck was “too tall” for the terrace, the police were told. The Police Department logged the case as a suspected hit-and-run accident.

People were loud and playing loud music in a hot tub on Daly Avenue at 12:43 a.m., the police were told. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Friday, May 1 at 8:46 a.m., the police received a report of someone stealing another person’s Social Security number and opening a credit card with the suspect’s name. The case was logged on Empire Avenue and classified as a suspected fraud.

On Thursday, April 30 at 5:17 p.m., an officer attempted to “contain” a dog that was seen running on S.R. 248 along the entryway. The police said the dog created a traffic hazard.

On Wednesday, April 29 at 11:24 a.m., the police received a report of the smell of burning plastic and gas on King Road. Public police logs inducted there was an issue with propane.

A rental-car firm contacted the police at 8:32 a.m. “wondering if” a vehicle was at a location in Park City, apparently on Three Kings Drive. The police said there was not a report of the vehicle in towing logs and two towing firms indicated they did not have the vehicle. The Police Department logged the case as an assist to a business rather than a suspected criminal violation.

The Police Department at 1:46 a.m. received a report of two men knocking at a residence on Kearns Boulevard. They were there to repossess a vehicle, the police were told. The police said the case was civil rather than criminal in nature.

The police at 12:01 a.m. were told someone in a car was playing loud music on Rising Star Lane. The police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Tuesday, April 28 at 6:07 p.m., the police were told a water fountain was leaking, causing “flooding” on Kearns Boulevard. The water was close to the fields near the Park City School District campus.

A set of tools was found in the road on Solamere Drive at 8:33 a.m.

On Monday, April 27 at 11:15 a.m., the police were told a car had been left at an Empire Avenue hotel for a month.