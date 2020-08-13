Park City police blotter: Water shoots out of the ground





The Park City Police Department last week received at least two reports of water infrastructure issues in different neighborhoods.

On Saturday, Aug. 8 at 11:09 p.m., the police logged a report of water “shooting out of the ground” in the vicinity of tennis courts at or close to the intersection of Webster Drive and Three Kings Court. The water was reaching a height of upward of 12 feet and appeared to be a result of an issue with a “larger” pipe, the police were told.

On Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 6:53 a.m., meanwhile, water was exiting the ground on Deer Valley Drive, apparently reaching a height or distance of approximately 15 feet. The police said a utility issue caused the spraying.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Aug. 9 at 10:42 p.m., a person reportedly had slept in an apartment complex on Kearns Boulevard for three consecutive nights. The person who contacted the police indicated the person might be homeless.

The police at 10:13 p.m., received a report from someone who was “looking up at the mountain he can see what he thinks is a headlamp” that was flashing periodically but not moving. The person who contacted the police, who was in a pool on Lowell Avenue, said “it was strange.”

On Saturday, Aug. 8 at 11:35 p.m., a party was reported on Solamere Drive. There were approximately six people “making lots of noise,” the police were told.

The Police Department received two reports of apparently unrelated hit-and-run traffic accidents in quick succession at 2:08 p.m. and 2:27 p.m. They occurred within four blocks of each other on Park Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details.

Someone in the vicinity of Royal Street at 12:34 p.m. contacted the police wanting to report issues with parking. The person told the police drivers opted against a location where the price was $30, prompting them to “hunt” for spots elsewhere on Royal Street.

An altercation was reported at the skate park at City Park at 12 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

Two bicycles were reportedly stolen from the back of a truck at 11:27 a.m. The case was logged on Lowell Avenue and was classified as a suspected theft.

Someone on Woodside Avenue contacted the police at 2:12 a.m. about what sounded like a party on nearby Norfolk Avenue. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Friday, Aug. 7 at 9:46 p.m., the police received a report of a possible party on Silver Star Court. A manager indicated there were complaints and numerous cars, according to public police logs.

A driver reported a vehicle suffered overheated brakes at or close to the Old Town roundabout at 6:13 p.m.

A truck reportedly hit a power line on Daly Avenue at 2:58 p.m. The line remained in the air afterward and it looked as it if “skipped off the top of the truck,” the police were told.

A steel plate in the road on the 1500 block of Kearns Boulevard reportedly had shifted, leaving the possibility of a tire becoming stuck in the opening, the police were told. The Police Department said the plate presented a traffic hazard.

The police at 11:43 a.m. received a report from a business on Lowell Avenue, where someone refused to wear a mask, the department was told. The person who declined to wear a mask indicated they were medically exempt, the police said.

The police at 11:35 a.m. received a complaint about people drinking beer at City Park or on the bordering Sullivan Road. The people had been there for nearly a week, the police were told. The police said the circumstances were suspicious.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Sidewinder Drive at 7:29 a.m. There was damage to the rear bumper, the police were told.

The Police Department at 12:55 a.m. received a report of loud youngsters outside somewhere along Daly Avenue. The person needed to wake up for work the next morning, and they wanted an officer to “remind them to be” quiet and ask if they could go inside, the police said.

On Thursday, Aug. 6 at 11:37 p.m., a party with music was reported on Prospector Drive while, in an unrelated case, loud music was reported close to the intersection of Main Street and Heber Avenue at 10:56 p.m.

A vehicle that was parked on Main Street at 7:02 p.m. leaked gasoline, the police were told. The leaking was “bad,” according to public police logs. The police classified the case as a suspected hazardous-materials spill.

On Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 8:50 p.m., a car was reportedly left in a location where it partially blocked a driveway on Comstock Drive. The police contacted the owner of the vehicle.

On Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 6:01 a.m., elk were seen close to the road on S.R. 224.

On Monday, Aug. 3 at 8:22 a.m., graffiti was reportedly found in three locations — a bridge, a retaining wall and a rock — on or in the vicinity of Twisted Branch Road.