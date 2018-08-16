Park City police blotter: Waterworks issues reported

The Park City Police Department last week received at least two reports of waterworks issues, including a release of water from a fire hydrant.

On Saturday, Aug. 11 at 5:59 p.m., water was seen bubbling up from underneath a sidewalk somewhere along Park Avenue at 5:59 p.m. The Police Department indicated the problem was a utility issue.

The police on Thursday, Aug. 9 at 6:04 p.m., received a complaint about water releasing from a fire hydrant at or close to the intersection of Amber Road and Pinnacle Drive. The water was exiting from the top of the hydrant, the police were told. The Police Department also classified the case as a utility issue.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Aug. 12 at 10:24 p.m., someone reported a Main Street nightclub was "going gang-busters" with loud music. The nightclub was across the street from the person. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A vehicle was reportedly left parked in a location where it partially blocked a Park Avenue driveway at 2:41 p.m.

The front license plate was stolen from a vehicle at the China Bridge garage the day before the report to the police at 12:54 p.m. The license plate disappeared sometime between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.

A bag containing a passport was reportedly stolen out of a vehicle on Gold Dust Lane at 9:19 a.m. The Police Department logged the case as a suspected vehicle burglary.

On Saturday, Aug. 11 at 12:50 p.m., a car was reportedly vandalized on Lowell Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details. The Police Department classified the case as suspected criminal mischief.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Sidewinder Drive at 12:20 p.m. A red truck hit a parked Acura, the police were told. Public police logs did not provide additional details about the accident.

The Police Department was summoned to the area of City Park at 7:27 a.m., when people playing volleyball were reported to be noisy. The person who contacted the police wanted information about whether the players could make noise at that time and whether the park was open.

On Friday, Aug. 10 at 10:53 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported somewhere along Woodside Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details.

The Police Department at 10:35 p.m. received a complaint about 20 people yelling on Norfolk Avenue in the vicinity of 11th Street or 12th Street. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The police at 7:43 p.m. received a complaint about many of the parking spots outside the Main Street post office being occupied. The person told the police they could not park to go inside the post office.

A person described as homeless was reportedly seen sleeping on a floor at the Old Town transit center at 4:54 p.m. The Police Department logged the case as suspected intoxication.

A television and a rug were stolen from a property somewhere along Lowell Avenue at 12:33 p.m. The Police Department called the case a suspected theft.

Kids were reportedly seen throwing small pieces of wood off a bridge on Park Avenue at 11:27 a.m. The Police Department classified the case as suspected criminal mischief.

A driver hit a deer on S.R. 248 at 8:21 a.m.

On Thursday, Aug. 9 at 6:42 p.m., a bicycle was reportedly stolen on Sidewinder Drive.

A business on Park Avenue at 5:15 p.m. told the police someone may have used a stolen credit card the day before and returned with a different credit card with another name.

On Wednesday, Aug. 8 at 7:57 a.m., someone found a wallet in the road on Meadows Drive and contacted the police.

On Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 2:25 p.m., the police received a complaint about a suspected burglary at a storage unit on Iron Horse Drive. The police were told the person was last in the unit on March 20. Art and two mounted deer heads were missing when they returned on the day of the police report, according to department logs.

On Monday, Aug. 6 at 6:09 p.m., a person on Deer Valley Drive contacted the police saying their cat has a broken limb and the person did not have transportation. The person was unable to find a taxi and needed to be taken to a veterinary clinic, the police said.

A cow moose and a calf were seen on Sidewinder Drive at 3 p.m.