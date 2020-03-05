Park City police blotter: ‘weird’ things reported at house with 19 girls

The Park City Police Department on Sunday, March 1, received a complaint from someone on Meadows Drive about 19 girls staying at a house.

“Things are happening that are weird,” the police were told. Public police logs indicated the authorities were told doors were locked and then unlocked while lights were off and then on. The report was logged at 12:51 a.m.

The Police Department described the circumstances as suspicious.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, March 1 at 6:49 p.m., the police were told a trolley, likely the Main Street trolley, was stuck on ice on Main Street. The vehicle was blocking traffic, the police were told. The trolley was freed from the ice, the police said.

King Road was reported to be slick at 6:35 p.m. with an unspecified number of slide-off accidents. The Park City Streets Department was summoned.

A man with red hair was reported to be attempting to open cars at the China Bridge garage at 5:15 p.m. The man was between 18 and 25, the police were told. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

A vehicle was reportedly left outside a house all day somewhere along Woodside Avenue. The vehicle blocked snow-removal efforts. The police received the report at 3:16 p.m.

On Saturday, Feb. 29 at 3:40 p.m., the police were called to a Main Street business, where two men, reported to possibly be intoxicated, “pulled out” a bottle of whiskey and were drinking inside the business.

A car was reported to have been left in the middle of the China Bridge garage at 9:38 a.m. Nobody was inside, the police were told.

Water was seen seeping through a retaining wall on Ontario Avenue at 8:31 a.m. The water pressure was low, the police were told. The Police Department classified the case as a utility issue.

A dead deer was seen close to a trailhead along Meadows Drive at 7:50 a.m.

The Police Department at 12:27 a.m. received a report about a man, possibly speaking with an Australian accent, who “jumped in front” of a vehicle on Marsac Avenue and requested he be driven home. The Police Department said the circumstances were suspicious.

On Friday, Feb. 28 at 11:16 p.m., a party was reported somewhere along Park Avenue. The people agreed to be quiet, the police said. A little bit earlier, at 11:05 p.m., a party was reported on Lowell Avenue. The police were told the people left vehicles on the street and officers could also “ticket cars while they’re at it.”

A deer was seen on the side of the road along Meadows Drive at 10:35 p.m. The animal was struggling, the police were told. There were no vehicles nearby at the time of the report, the police said.

Between 30 and 40 elk were seen crossing S.R. 248 between Park City High School and Quinn’s Junction at 6:45 p.m. Cars were swerving to avoid hitting the animals, the police were told.

The police at 3:43 p.m. received a complaint that skis were stolen on Main Street.

On Thursday, Feb. 27 at 11:09 p.m., the police received a complaint about people appearing to sleep in a vehicle on Captain Molly Drive. The people were also seen cooking in the vehicle, the police were told.

A vehicle at 9:42 p.m. was reportedly left in a location where it blocked a driveway on Norfolk Avenue.

Skis were reportedly stolen on Marsac Avenue sometime before the 9:27 p.m. report to the police.

A man was reported to be sleeping in a chair in a lobby on Woodside Avenue at 7:18 a.m. The Police Department logged the case as suspected trespassing.

The police at 1:09 a.m. were called to Empire Avenue, where a party was reported. The person who contacted the Police Department said the people might have been wrestling, but they then jumped off a couch and were playing loudly, according to department logs.

On Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 1:01 p.m., snowboarders were seen on a waterworks building off the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Bonanza Drive.

A man who was suspected to be homeless was reportedly seen sleeping in a laundry room on Empire Avenue at 8:40 a.m.

On Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 2:08 p.m., the police received a complaint about construction workers who reportedly left vehicles on both sides of the road on American Saddler Drive. The person who contacted the police said it was difficult for a vehicle to navigate the road and an ambulance would have difficulty driving through, according to department logs.

An injured deer was seen under a tree on Kearns Boulevard at 7:17 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Monday, Feb. 24 at 9:54 p.m., someone found a wallet in the vicinity of the 1400 block of Park Avenue and contacted the police.