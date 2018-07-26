Park City police blotter: Whip crack reported as fireworks

The Park City Police Department last week received two reports of noises that sounded like fireworks to the people who contacted the agency but turned out to be caused by something else.

On Saturday, July 21 at 5:48 a.m., the police received a complaint about someone using fireworks along Payday Drive, in the vicinity of Rotary Park. The Police Department indicated youngsters popping balloons rather than fireworks created the noise. On Tuesday, July 17 at 6:17 p.m., someone reported hearing fireworks in the vicinity of Homestake Road. The police found a man cracking a whip made the noise that was reported as fireworks.

Park City leaders earlier in the summer enacted a ban on fireworks, citing the wildfire danger.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, July 22 at 7:37 p.m., the police were told of a smell of natural gas or propane on Royal Street had returned after an earlier episode in the morning. The person left the residence 20 minutes before the police were contacted. The Police Department classified the case as a utility issue. The earlier case was logged at 6:06 a.m.

The Police Department stopped four drivers in the vicinity of the intersection of Hillside Avenue and Daly Avenue on counts of failing to yield. The traffic stops stretched between 12:03 a.m. and 12:38 a.m.

On Saturday, July 21, two vehicles reportedly stopped in the middle of the road on S.R. 224 at 3:02 p.m. as the drivers engaged in a confrontation. The police were told the "drivers are out of the vehicles yelling at each other," according to department logs. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

Someone was reported to be selling puppies close to a bus stop along Park Avenue at 11:05 a.m. The police said the person did not have a business license. A police officer contacted the person.

A person was suspected to be intoxicated at 1:36 a.m. on Main Street. The person got a ride home, the police said.

The Police Department at 1:20 a.m. received a report from a rideshare-service driver about a person getting into the vehicle without a working app that allows someone to pay for the ride. The case was logged at the intersection of Main Street and 5th Street. The Police Department classified the case as suspected intoxication.

A vehicle was reported to be in the middle of the road close to a construction zone along S.R. 224 at 12:05 a.m. The police were told there were no lights illuminated. The Police Department said the vehicle created a traffic hazard.

On Friday, July 20 at 7:15 p.m., a manhole cover was reported missing in the Iron Horse area. Children were playing nearby, the police were told. The person who contacted the police was worried the children were going to fall into the manhole, according to department logs.

At 8:15 a.m., a construction Dumpster was reported to be in the road along American Saddler Drive. It was in location close to a turn with limited sightline, the police were told. The Police Department indicated the Dumpster created a traffic hazard.

On Thursday, July 19 at 7:57 p.m., a depression in the road described to the police as a sinkhole was seen on the 400 block of Marsac Avenue. It was the size of a garbage can, the police were told. The Police Department indicated the depression created a traffic hazard.

A bicycle was reportedly stolen from a garage on Park Avenue at 3:42 p.m. The Police classified the case as a suspected burglary.

A bull moose was seen in a community garden of a residential complex on the 1600 block of Little Kate Road at 1:03 p.m. The animal was limping, the police were told.

On Wednesday, July 18 at 9:52 p.m., a vehicle was seen with three flat tires on Bonanza Drive. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

The police at 4:37 p.m. received a report that a man was seen "scoping out" cars on Snow Creek Drive. He walked back and forth looking into vehicles for up to 15 minutes, the police were told. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

A child was reportedly locked inside a vehicle with the engine running on Sidewinder Drive at 3:41 p.m.

On Tuesday, July 17, the police at 10:48 a.m. received a complaint that a construction company blocked a sidewalk in the vicinity of the Old Town roundabout. Someone was in the truck "doing nothing," the police were told.

On Monday, July 16 at 9:51 p.m., a driver hit a young deer on Meadows Drive. The deer survived the collision, but public police logs did not provide details.