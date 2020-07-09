Park City police blotter: ‘yelling, fighting and cussing’ reported





On Sunday, July 5 at 7:15 p.m., the police received a report of someone hearing what was described as a “loud crash” at a Park Avenue residence. The person found that someone threw a plate at the house. The police logged the case as suspected criminal mischief.

Someone in the vicinity of Rossie Hill Drive and Deer Valley Drive at 12:05 p.m. indicated a magpie was “stuck” in a storm drain. The person was upset and requested a response to free the bird.

On Saturday, July 4 at 10:26 p.m., a crew digging on lower Swede Alley, either in or close to the flagpole lot, reportedly broke a sprinkler line. It was “shooting water into the air and causing a traffic hazard as cars are going by,” the police said.

The police at 10:25 p.m. received a report of upward of 15 people outside somewhere along Woodside Avenue “yelling, fighting and cussing.” In an unrelated case a little earlier, at 10:11 p.m., noisy people were in a swimming pool in the vicinity of Three Kings Drive. The police logged the cases as suspected disturbing the peace.

Someone at 6:36 p.m. contacted the police from the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Comstock Drive, indicating the stoplight did not cycle to green as the person waited for longer than four minutes.

The police at 1:29 p.m. received a complaint about a crowd of people, reportedly 100 or more people, not wearing masks. The organizer was not enforcing a mask requirement, the police were told. The report was logged off Deer Valley Drive.

On Friday, July 3 at 7:34 p.m., the police were called to a Main Street nightclub, where someone said staffers declined to let the person inside. There was a dispute about the authenticity of the person’s identification, the police were told. The person wanted an officer to respond to verify the validity of the identification.

A suspected drunken driving case was reported on S.R. 224 at 7:09 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

A squirrel carcass was seen on a walking route somewhere along Deer Valley Drive at 6:45 p.m.

The Police Department at 6:10 p.m. received a report that cars were left in a spot where parking is prohibited on Crescent Road. The police were told the cars were close to a trailhead as the people went for a bicycle ride.

The police at 12:16 p.m. received a complaint about parked vehicles somewhere along Woodside Avenue. The police were told the case was “particularly egregious” with a truck and trailer as well as a second truck.

Someone at 10:34 a.m. reported a key was taken from a car the night before. The police logged the case as a suspected vehicle burglary.

A police officer pulled over a driver at 12:18 a.m. at or close to the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Bonanza Drive after, according to department logs, observing a headlight was not working.

On Thursday, July 2 at 11:21 p.m., a suspected intoxication case was reported on Main Street. Public police logs did not provide details.

Loud music was reported on Woodside Avenue at 12:12 a.m. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Wednesday, July 1 at 7:32 p.m., the police were told someone was “blasting music” in the vicinity of Three Kings Drive, The music could be heard “around the corner” on a nearby street.

Someone on Park Avenue at 3:02 p.m. told the police a truck used in asphalting work blocked the driveway. There was no one with the truck, the police were told. In an unrelated case, reported at 8:38 a.m., a construction truck was reported to be blocking a driveway on Main Street. The person who contacted the police said they “spoke to the male in charge and he ignored” the person, according to police logs.

On Tuesday, June 30 at 5:59 a.m., two soda machines at the Park City sports complex were reported as damaged. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Monday, June 29 at 2:10 p.m., the police received a report that a driver was swinging an ax in the area of the intersection of S.R. 224 and Holiday Ranch Loop Road. Public police logs indicated officers attempted to locate the vehicle, but the logs did not provide details.

A person with a sleeping bag was seen inside the Old Town transit center at 9:43 a.m. The person was watching videos on a phone, the police were told.